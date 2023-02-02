Sony Will Get Rid of the PS Plus Collection For PS5

The PS Plus Collection, which was first introduced as part of the changes made to the PlayStation Plus subscription service with the launch of the PS5, will be officially discontinued on May 9th, 2023. The PS Plus Collection was a great addition to the service and provided PlayStation Plus subscribers on the PS5 with a comprehensive library of some of the biggest PS4 games.

With the launch of the PS5, Sony made several alterations to its PS Plus service. Instead of only offering two free games per month, the company decided to offer three games to its subscribers, with one of them being a native PS5 release. To make the subscription even more appealing, Sony introduced the PS Plus Collection, which allowed subscribers to access a selection of the best PS4 games at no extra cost.

Unlike the monthly free games offered by PS Plus, which were only available to claim for a limited period, the PS Plus Collection games were always up for grabs. However, this will change come May 9th, when Sony will be discontinuing the PS Plus Collection. Any PS Plus subscriber who wishes to claim the games from the collection must do so before this date, and as long as they remain subscribed to PS Plus, they will retain access to the games forever.

The PS Plus Collection currently consists of games such as Batman: Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Zombies Chronicles Edition, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Detroit: Become Human, Days Gone, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition, God of War, Infamous: Second Son, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Monster Hunter World, Mortal Kombat X, Ratchet & Clank, Resident Evil 7, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Until Dawn. The collection was initially even larger, but Persona 5 was removed from the lineup in May 2022.

The great news is that the PS Plus Collection is available to anyone who is subscribed to PS Plus Essential, the cheapest tier of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. It’s also worth noting that many of these games are already included in the PS Plus Extra and Premium or may be added to those services in the future.

The discontinuation of the PS Plus Collection might be due to the existence of PS Plus Extra and Premium, which could have made some of the games redundant. By discontinuing the PS Plus Collection, Sony may be trying to convince PS5 adopters after May 9th to sign up for the PS Plus Extra or Premium, which they may not have otherwise. In any case, PS Plus subscribers have until May 9th to claim the games from the PS Plus Collection that they want to keep in their digital libraries.