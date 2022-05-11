Sony Xperia 1 IV launched featuring continuous zoom camera

The new Sony Xperia 1 IV has arrived, and it digs deeper into its interests: photography, video, movies, music, and gaming. If you want to go pro, the Mark 4 shares several capabilities with the Xperia Pro and Pro-I.

With the Mark 3, Sony debuted a variable focal length telephoto camera. That one could only choose between focal lengths of 70 mm and 105 mm, with intermediate steps remaining in the digital domain. The new telephoto camera is a whole new and considerably more stunning beast.

Sony Xperia 1 IV – What does it feature?

Because of a groundbreaking new design, the Sony Xperia 1 IV telephoto camera provides continuous optical zoom. It also zooms in farther at the far end, with a new range of 85mm to 125mm, for 3.5-5x optical magnification.

All three cameras on the back of the phone have a 12MP resolution. The primary camera has a 1/1.7″ sensor and a 24mm lens with OIS.

The 1/2.5″ sensor of the ultra-wide camera is paired with a 16mm lens (with autofocus). To round things up, the telephoto module sports a 1/3.5″ sensor as well as OIS and AF. In keeping with Xperia tradition, the two-stage shutter button remains on the side.

All three cameras have the same set of features, including 4K video recording at 120 frames per second. They all have Optical SteadyShot, FlawlessEye, Eye AF, as well as real-time object tracking and autofocus.

All cameras use picture stacking to increase dynamic range and can shoot at 20 frames per second with AF/AE and HDR enabled. An RGB IR sensor on the rear gives data to AI algorithms that manage the camera’s white balance, and there is also a 3D ToF sensor.

This year, the selfie camera was enhanced to 12MP (up from 8MP) owing to a new 1/2.9″ ExmorRS sensor. This enables it to capture 4K video with HDR, albeit it is limited to 30 frames per second. It still lacks autofocus, which is disappointing.

Moving on, Sony believes that the previous generation’s 6.5″ 4K AMOLED display was near-perfect, so there are just a few improvements this year. They are, nevertheless, significant; for example, the screen is 50% brighter (brightness was a bit of an issue for the Mark 3).

If the game supports it, the 120Hz refresh rate can be used. This year, the show is powered by a more powerful GPU — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s Adreno 730.

In terms of memory, Sony only offers a model with 12GB of RAM; anything less is insufficient.

The storage capacity is 256GB, with 512GB available in select areas. Even better, it has a MicroSD slot, which is a genuine rarity in the luxury sector. The phone runs a nearly vanilla version of Android 12.

The battery on last year’s model was adequate, but Sony increased the capacity by 500 mAh this year for a total of 5,000 mAh. In any case, the phone supports 30W rapid charging, which can charge it to 50% in half an hour.

This year, there will be no supplied charger – Sony is touting this shift as part of its “Road to Zero” effort. It has allowed for smaller retail packaging, and Sony has also ensured that no plastics are used. CO2 emissions have been decreased by 36% in total.

A few remarks about the build: this time around, the phone uses Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back. Another difference is that Sony chose a matte finish for this generation.

In any case, the gadget is dust and water-resistant, as expected, with an IP68/IPX5 rating. If you’ve had enough, you may scroll to the bottom for the phone’s pricing and release date. But, if you’re curious, here’s what the Xperia 1 IV can do for you in terms of semi-professional work.

Last but not least! Pricing for Sony Xperia 1 IV

Prepare yourself for the cost. In Europe, the Sony Xperia 1 IV will cost €1,400/£1,300. That’s €100 more than the Mark 3, but less than the Pro-I. If you have the cash, pre-orders will be available in the next 24 hours, with delivery beginning in June.

The Mark 4 will be available in the United States in September for roughly $1,600 and will have a mmWave connection (no carrier exclusivity).

