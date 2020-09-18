Sony’s latest PS5 coming to India on 19th November

Sony just announced that PS5 would be launching in India on 19th November. This will happen after the due launch on 12th November in the US, Japan, New Zealand, Mexico, Australia, and South Korea. Sony’s new consoles are $100 expensive from Xbox’s latest series if you compare the base variant. But, India always gets a price hike, so it will be interesting to see if Sony can undercut Xbox in India.

Sony PS5 specification and design

The new console by Sony comes with pretty capable specs. It runs on an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz and has a custom RDNA 2 GPU architecture with 10.28 TFLOPs computing power. It also has a custom build 825gb NVMe SSD and 16GB GDDR6/256-bit Memory. The console also supports Ray tracing, Custom Tempest Engine 3D Audio, and up to 8k resolution.

Coming to the design of PS5, there were mixed reactions when Sony revealed the new consoles. So, it is a personal preference, but I unquestionably love this modern aesthetic. I just wished they also released an all matt black version. But, the white one is pretty dope too.

It comes in two versions the digital and the Bluray version. Now the question is which one you should get. Well, if you have a pretty high-speed internet connection, then you can get away with the digital version at $399 and save $100. But, if your internet connection is weak and it will be difficult for you to download games, it’s better to go with the standard version at $499.

