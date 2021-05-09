Sony’s Profit Zooms To New Record With Help Of Video Games

Sony Corp. reported Wednesday that its profit for the fiscal year ended March 31 nearly doubled, helped by the popularity of the animated film “Demon Slayer.” That demand has been around since the PlayStation 5 game console went on sale last year, and Sony Corp’s video game sales have roughly doubled.

Sony’s profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased eightfold to $982 million as people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to video games.

It is true that some factors that boosted profits in the just-ended financial year would be missing, such as the sale of video games and cinemas that would reopen after a pandemic in some regions, which would help the film business. Sales for the fiscal year ending March 2022 are expected to increase by nearly 8%, while efforts by the film industry to reopen cinemas after pandemics in those regions, as well as the release of the new “Spiderman” film.

The company also expects to see higher revenue from licensing the TV series “Seinfeld” and the release of the new TV series. Sony said its profit was supported by its business in the manufacture of electronic products such as televisions and Walkman recorders, as well as its ability to provide a wide range of entertainment options.

Sony’s financial services division, which includes banks and insurance companies, also contributed to healthy profits and sales in the fiscal year. Tokyo – Sony’s quarterly revenue rose 27% to 1.7 trillion yen, and last year Sony recorded a profit of 2.2 trillion yen, or 29 billion dollars, on revenue of 3.4 trillion yen.

Sony music artists’ top sales in the first half of the financial year were the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Beyonce, and Rihanna, as well as artists like Kanye West.

Sony said its profit was supported by sales of mostly manufactured electronics products such as televisions and Walkman recorders, as well as a variety of entertainment offerings. Sales were expected to rise by almost 8% in the financial year to March 2022, while plans to reopen cinemas after the pandemic subsided in some regions would help the film business. Sony predicted that the factors that boosted profit in the just-ended fiscal year, such as a rise in video game sales and the release of the PlayStation 5 console, would be missed.

Sales are expected to rise by almost 8% in the financial year to March 2022, while plans to reopen cinemas after the pandemic subsided in some regions would help the film business. But, while these factors boosted profits in the just-ended fiscal year, Sony predicted that many of the factors that boosted profits would be absent, such as the release of “Demon Slayer” and other video games.

Sales are expected to rise by almost 8% in the financial year to March 2022, while plans to reopen cinemas after the pandemic subsided in some regions would help the film business. Sony said its profit was supported by its business in its stores in, in particular, manufacturing electronic products such as televisions and Walkman recorders, as well as its ability to deliver a variety of entertainment offerings, including the release of “Demon Slayer” and other video games. Sony, however, predicted that many of the factors that drove up profits in the just-ended fiscal year would be missing from the company’s profit statement.

Sony said its profit was supported by the business in its stores, in particular the manufacture of electronic products such as televisions and Walkman recorders, mainly the manufacture of electronic products (televisions), as well as its ability to provide a variety of entertainment offerings, including the release of “Demon Slayer” and other video games.