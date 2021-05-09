Google Is Reportedly Working On A Tech Where With A Smartphone You Can Control Stadia Games On A TV

Players may also use other gamepads attached to the phone via USB-C in bridge mode. If a feature Google is working on is widely released, you’ll be able to use your phone as a Stadia controller for your TV. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With Smartphone You Can Control Stadia Games On A TV

Google has decompiled the APK for Stadia update 3.15, which has only begun rolling out and discovered an experimental feature dubbed “bridge mode,” which allows you to use your phone’s monitor as a controller when playing on TV.

When playing Stadia on TV via Chromecast Ultra, you can only use the service’s official controller. However, the feature does more than transforming the handset into a touchscreen controller.

It will also encourage you to play Stadia on a TV with a controller attached to your screen. According to 9to5Google, it’s unclear if the non-Stadia controller must be wired to your phone through USB or whether Bluetooth versions would suffice. However, since your phone will act as a type of middleman, a USB link will usually function best, and a Bluetooth connection can trigger additional input lag.

The computers must be wired to the same WiFi network in order to use your tablet to play games on TV. To pair your computers, you’ll need to enter a four-button connecting code, much as with the Stadia controller. 9to5Google discovered evidence that Google is working on contacts incorporation for the service in addition to bridge mode.

Anyone with your phone number or email address in their Google Contacts list will be able to add you as a friend. Finally, Google appears to be working on an accessibility feature that will allow you to turn on or off Stadia’s screen reader with a simple press of the start and up buttons on your controller.

