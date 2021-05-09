This Newly Discovered Flaw In Qualcomm Modems Can Expose Millions Of Smartphone User Date To Hacker

Qualcomm chipsets have been found to have a security vulnerability that makes them vulnerable to hackers. Qualcomm modems can be used to listen in on a phone user’s calls, intercept records, and mask malware, according to a study by Check Point Research.

New Flaw In Qualcomm Chipset Modems Can Benefit Hackers

Qualcomm’s Mobile Station Modem (MSM) has been offering cellular communication service for mobile devices for many years, up to 5G, since the 1990s. The MSM, according to security company Check Point Research, can be compromised remotely as easily as an SMS.

According to the paper, smartphones with Qualcomm chipsets are possible targets for hackers. Users that do not upgrade their security fixes on a daily basis are more vulnerable, and regular software upgrades should be performed. When hackers obtain access to a compromised computer, they can be able to listen to calls, read tweets, and potentially unlock the SIM card, allowing them to access private data for illegal purposes.

Hackers will use this loophole in the modem to remotely monitor it and dynamically patch it from the application processor, according to the security paper. The jacket could use Android to insert malicious code into the modem to gain access to the user’s call history, email, and phone calls.

However, according to a Qualcomm official release, the vulnerability flaw has been patched with the requisite program fixes since December 2020.

As a result, we assume that subsequent software changes since then have improved the devices’ protection against attackers. There has been no official comment from Google about the Android bugs, but there are rumors that a patch will be released soon.

