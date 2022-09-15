Everything you should know about eSim – Working, Supporting Carriers

eSim has been making a huge trend towards all smartphones moving toward the new e-Sim support where we won’t get to see any such physical Sim card used for mobile connection.

However, we can make it a little simple and say that this e-Sim is more like a digital version of a sim where all the information is reprogrammable.

To give you a better reference about the physical sim cards, it stands for “subscriber identity module”. This physical chip includes the information of a customer’s ID and also specifics about what all connections your phone could connect.

SIM cards first came back in time in a smaller form factor of a postage stamp and as the technology grew, the size of this card shrunk over time.

However, with technological improvement, only the first new eSim was introduced where an eSIM which is a SIM circuitry is soldered directly to a device’s board and can be remotely reprogrammed via software.

eSIM – Upsides and Downsides

With eSIMs, a user will be able to manage service plans much more easily with smartphones, and also with this new sim circuit, there won’t be any need for you to opt for a separate plan while you are traveling to different places as with this Sim you will be able to install another plan within this eSIM circuit too.

To make things a little easier for you! The user will be able to change the provider at his or her convenience. With this sim, one can also give rights to administrator users who will be able to remotely modify the provider plans.

This was all about the advantages of the eSIM but there are also a few drawbacks about which many users have been complaining. One of the major concerns about bringing in the eSIM is the difficulty of transferring from one plan to another. Also, it makes it difficult for the user to remove the card if they don’t want to get monitored by the carrier.

Smartphone manufacturers who adopted eSIM support

Google was the first company who launched the Google Pixel smartphone with the support for eSIM back in 2017.

Followed by Google, we got to see Apple launching the new iPhones with eSIM support in 2018, however for this year’s iPhones which are the iPhone 14 models, Apple has completely replaced their physical sim cards with eSIM support within the US region.

Alongside Google Pixel phones and Apple iPhones, there are other Android smartphone models including the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and also the Samsung Galaxy S21 come with support for eSIM.

US carriers who support eSIM functionality

If we talk about the US carriers providing the support for the eSIM functionality, there are three major carriers in the US region which include Ubigi, Truphone, and GigSky.

Also, the list includes Google’s Fi carrier which is known for the most low-cost prepaid service in the US.