Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 mln for exaggerating driving range of EVs

Sumbul Farid
BusinessFuture TechNewsTechTrendingWorld

On Monday, South Korea’s antitrust commission said it would charge a 2.85 billion penalty ($2.2 million) fine on Elon Musk owned Tesla Inc for not telling its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures.

For EVs, the Future Is Already here in Norway

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had overastated the “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers” on its official local website since August 2019 until recently.

On its website, Tesla provides winter driving tips, such as pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources, and using its updated Energy app to monitor energy consumption, but does not mention the loss of driving range in sub-zero temperatures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the KFTC said that the driving range of the U.S. automaker’s EV cars drop in cold weather by up to 50.5% in comparison to how they are advertised online.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment. Tesla’s website provides winter driving tips, such as pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources, and using its updated Energy app to monitor energy consumption, but does not mention the loss of driving range in sub-zero temperatures.

Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand

A south Korean consumer group, Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty, said in 2021 that the driving range of most EVs drop by up to 40% in cold temperatures when batteries need to be heated, with Tesla suffering the most, citing data from the country’s environment ministry.

In 2022, the KFTC fined German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and its Korean unit 20.2 billion won for false advertising tied to gas emissions of its diesel passenger vehicles.

It is challenging to determine the performance of electric vehicles in extreme temperatures is widely known, though EVs are popular in markets like Norway, where four out of five vehicles sold last year were battery-powered, led by Tesla.

A study conducted in the year 2020 of 4,200 connected EVs of all makes by Canada-based telematics provider Geotab found that most models had a similar drop in range in cold weather, primarily because the battery is also used to heat the car for the driver and passengers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces hiring freeze, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report

The study concluded that at just slightly above 20 degrees Celsius, the average EV outperformed its stated range, but at minus 15 degrees the average EV had only 54 per cent of its rated range.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend