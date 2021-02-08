SpaceX has been breaking records since the beginning of 2021. And yes there is yet another thing that the company is soon going to accomplish. Reports suggest that the SpaceX’s Dragon Crew will soon break the record of the most days spent in space. The record that was sent 47 years ago is finally going to be broken and by none other than the best. It just seems to be a matter of time before every space record there exists come under the belt of the company.

SpaceX’s Dragon Crew record

SpaceX’s Dragon crew launch happened on November 15, 2020. The mission was initially set to happen on 31st October but got delayed. The company’s rocket carried four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. This also made the highest number of astronauts in space at a time. And now very soon the crew will set a new record-breaking the one set by Skylab 4 crew back on February 8, 1974.

The astronauts on the mission are Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi. They also made the record of having the highest number of astronauts in the ISS at a time. This is because never before there were 7 people in there simultaneously. It was not even thought out because there aren’t even seven bunkers for astronauts to sleep in there. And someone has to spend the night in the crew dragon rocket.

NASA and SpaceX

NASA was initially sceptical about their decision to select SpaceX for their space missions. But now it seems that they are over that thought. Even with the crew dragon launch, NASA has saved a lot in terms of cost when compared to the money it had to pay to Russia for the launches. On average the savings were about $25 million per seat. NASA has now also partnered up with SpaceX to conduct the SPHEREx mission. Under this, the company will do research using infrared light and map out the different galaxies and stars out there.

As NASA likes to say it, the data obtained from this 2-year mission will be a treat for astronomers. It will also help us uncover the mystery about Big-bang and the rapid expansion of the universe after that. The mission is set to cost about $98.8 million accounting in the launch and operational amounts.

What are your thoughts on the new record to be set by SpaceX’s Dragon crew? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Is Tesla going to setup manufacturing plant and a showroom in Maharashtra?