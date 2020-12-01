Spotify’s story feature like Instagram to go live soon

Spotify’s story feature like Instagram is going live soon, and yes, I had the same reaction. Why Spotify what was the need? The feature has been confirmed to come to the platform very soon, and presently the testing phase is on. Stories feature on Spotify will be rolled out for both Android and iOS and is aimed at providing a better experience to users.

More about Spotify’s story feature

Spotify says that the new feature is in works and helps them work on the under experience and needs and learn at the same time. The company is testing the feature on its Christmas hit playlist, and the stories can be accessed from the top right corner of every playlist. The Swedish music streaming platform is just following suit like other platforms that have adopted the stories feature over the years.

If you guys don’t know then, Snapchat was the first company to introduce stories on their app. Instagram and Facebook then adopted it. And now even LinkedIn and Youtube has added the feature. The main idea of the feature is to have a more active social life even when you are not uploading posts. By sharing your daily life on stories, one can stay connected with friends and family. So, yes maybe even it wasn’t required the story feature on Spotify makes sense for a small group of users. And they can use this feature to stay connected with the daily lives of their famous music artists.

