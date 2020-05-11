Spyne secured pre-Series A funding round

Spyne, a Gurgaon based AI-driven technology startup that helps online businesses with all kinds of photo-shoots and photographers to use their visual content for business growth, has now secured an undisclosed amount as growth capital in its Pre-Series A funding round.

The investment was led by the Smile Group, AngelList, Manish Amin (COO, Yatra), Anil Goel (CTO, OYO), and others.

The company revealed that it secured its seed funding last year, which was backed by the Smile Group and some other angel investors.

The startup, as of now, has plans to use the new funding to build and reinforce the AI-based image editing suite that will help businesses in getting images edited 4x faster with the highest precision, said the announcement.

Sanjay Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Spyne, said,

“With the current round, we are looking to invest deeper in building the next set of computer vision and deep tech applications solving complex use cases such as auto editing of images in a click, automated curation and quality check, on the fly image and design generation, etc. This will enable us to open new markets in the coming months not only in India but thousands of businesses outside India.”

