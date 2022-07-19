Star Wars: Hunters Release Date Delayed

Fans of the upcoming video game, Star Wars Hunters, have a bit more waiting before it officially releases. The upcoming Star Wars video game, which has been considered destined from the beginning, has been officially delayed, and there is no hope of it getting a release date any time soon. The Zynga-developed arena-fighting title, which was supposed to release on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch at the end of the year, has received yet another delay, this time to an unspecified date in 2023. The game’s developer, Zynga, announced that the developers had delayed the game’s release to no earlier than 2023.

The announcement of postponement comes straight from developer Zynga’s official Twitter account. The game developer has not revealed an exact date of release in 2023, nor has it revealed any timeframe for the launch. Zynga, however, would continue to periodically release new content to those with access.

Any territories where Zynga has had a soft launch of the game will still be seeing new content updates pending an official global release, though. Developer Zynga did, however, manage to have a soft launch of the game in selected territories during this period, so at least there are a few players that got the chance to give it a go during this period. This update confirmed that players can expect additions to continue in advance of a global release.

Developer Zynga appreciates the game’s delays are disappointing, They added, “However, our highest priority is making sure players enjoy the best experience in the arena. Publisher and developer Zynga’s ambition is to build a competitive Battle Arena that entertains for years”, Zynga said.

"To ensure that we live up to the lofty expectations that we set for fans around the world, as well as for ourselves as developers, we have made the decision to postpone the global release of Star Wars Hunters".

While many other Star Wars games have been announced, we also do not expect them to appear anytime soon. Everyone else will either need to wait for the official releases on iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch or get by on one of the many, many Star Wars games that are out there right now. Hopefully, Zynga is gradually making strides towards creating a game Star Wars fans of all types can enjoy.

The games developers had originally given an early release date of 2021, later pushing that back to 2022, and now 2023. We have no clue as to when that may be released, or even when Ubisoft’s new open-world Star Wars title will see the light of day.

We will have to wait until 2023 to see the game’s full release, but that delay should allow the studio plenty of time to iron out the rough edges, as well as welcome eager new players to the fold. Hunters even made an appearance at the Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, hosting a panel and bringing back another version of the game.