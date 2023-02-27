Starfield Showcase Announcement: Release Date Imminent?

Starfield, the upcoming space-faring RPG from Bethesda, could be receiving a major announcement soon. According to Rand al Thor and Jez Corden, hosts of the Xbox Two podcast, sources have revealed that the next Starfield showcase will be arriving next week. This announcement comes after recent reports suggesting that Bethesda is gearing up to give fans a firm release date.

Many fans believe that this upcoming showcase will be the final big reveal before the game’s launch, which is currently scheduled for the first half of this year. The hosts of Xbox Two have added credibility to previous claims that the announcement is imminent, with both of their sources indicating that it will take place next week. Along with more gameplay footage, the showcase is expected to finally provide us with a release date that has been delayed in the past.

It is still unknown what to expect from this upcoming Starfield trailer. While it’s possible that we could receive disappointing news that the game is being delayed further into the second half of 2023, Rand and Jez are confident that the game will still release this year, possibly in June. However, Rand disagrees with recent rumors that the game will be “shadow-dropped” in a similar manner to the recent Xbox Game Pass hit, Hi-Fi Rush.

At this point, neither Bethesda nor Xbox have commented on the rumors, and nothing has been confirmed. However, if these sources are correct, fans should keep an eye on social media next week for news of the next trailer or developer direct for Starfield. Earlier this month, Bethesda had announced that the team was still “sorting stuff out” for the showcase, but with any luck, that will be sorted out soon.

Starfield has been a long-awaited game, with fans eager for any news regarding the game’s release. Bethesda has been teasing fans with small tidbits of information over the past year, but no concrete details have been released. With the possibility of a release date being announced soon, fans are on the edge of their seats, excited to see what the game has to offer.

The game’s premise is centered around space travel, with players taking on the role of a space explorer. Players will have the freedom to navigate the galaxy, discovering new planets and civilizations, and charting their own path through the universe. Starfield promises to offer an immersive RPG experience, with players able to customize their characters and make choices that impact the game’s storyline.

With the potential release date looming, fans are eagerly anticipating the game’s arrival. The wait has been long, but hopefully, the upcoming showcase will provide enough new information to hold fans over until the game’s eventual release. While it’s still uncertain what the upcoming trailer will entail, the prospect of finally receiving a release date has many fans excited.

In conclusion, the next big showcase for Starfield is reportedly coming next week, with sources indicating that it will be the final big reveal before the game’s release. Along with more gameplay footage, the showcase is expected to provide a firm release date that has been delayed in the past. While it’s still uncertain what the trailer will entail, the anticipation for Starfield’s release has many fans excited.