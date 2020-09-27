You nearest Kirana Stores might soon charge EVs

Kirana Charzer is a new startup that has emerged and is now building Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure. The startup is now building Kirana stores into charging stations. So, yes, your nearest Kirana Stores might soon charge EVs. The company was launched in February 2020 and has over 2000 orders right now.

The vision of the company

Kirana Charzer’s vision aligns with the government’s vision of transforming all vehicles to Electric by the end of 2030. With more automobile companies moving towards electric vehicles, the importance of a charging network is very important. Though it is a straightforward need, it is not an easy solution.

At present, there are not many companies or startups that are exploring the charging department. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how fast the company converts Kirana stores and other offices into charging stations. Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal, the startup co-founder, said, “We aim to have one charging station on every station on every street of every city.”

The motivation behind the company’s vision

We all know that the lack of proper charging infrastructure in India makes getting an Electric Vehicle impractical. And this was proved when Jaiswal’s friend got stranded in the road because his Electric bike ran out of charge. This pushed them to bring about a solution for similar problems many others might be facing too.

It is exciting how, in a few years, even stores and offices near us might support electric vehicle charging. Have you ever considered getting an Electric Vehicle, and if you haven’t what is stopping you? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like, and share it with your friends.

