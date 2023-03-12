Startups with Deposits Stuck at Silicon Valley Bank Receive Hedge Fund Offers at Steep Discounts

Semafor reported on Saturday that hedge funds are making offers to buy the stranded startup deposits at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) for as low as 60 cents on the dollar, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The bid range of 60 to 80 cents reflects the expectations for the eventual recovery of uninsured deposits once the bank’s assets are sold or liquidated. After SVB’s seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), firms such as Oaktree, known for investing in distressed debt, are reaching out to startups.

The Information reported separately that Jefferies investment firm traders are also approaching startup founders with money stuck in the bank, offering to purchase their deposit claims at a discount.

The report cited multiple individuals with direct knowledge of the matter, noting that Jefferies is offering at least 70 cents on the dollar for deposit claims.