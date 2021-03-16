Step by Step Procedure to Clean Guns Efficiently

Cleaning the firearms seems like a humungous task. Most of us don’t know where to start and how to go about the whole thing. As a result, even though we end up spending a good amount of time in the process it doesn’t ensure a thorough clean-up. If this seems relatable then you have a dire need to learn the step by step procedure to clean the guns appropriately so as to keep them in good working condition. It is also essential to make use of the right tools to carry out the procedure in a quick and hassle free manner. In this article, we shall share the simple steps to clean guns and also acquaint you with the cleaning tools that you must have. So, let’s get started:

Step 1 – Collate all the Essential Tools

Before you get started with the cleansing process, make sure you have all the essential tools right in front of you. Gun cleaning mat, gun vise, cleaning brushes, lubricant, solvents, cleaning rod, patch holder and patches, cotton swabs, microfiber cloths and flashlight are needed for this task. Be careful while choosing these items. For instance, the best gun cleaning mats are the ones that are made of heavy duty material. Likewise, cleaning rods should be sturdy and rust resistant.

Step 2 – Spread the Mat and Place the Vise

The second step in the process is to look for an even surface and spread the gun mat on it. It is time now to place the gun vise on the mat.

Step 3 – Unload and Disassemble Your Gun

You cannot just pick your gun and start cleaning it. It is necessary to unload and disassemble it first. Open the chamber and at take a close look at the barrel from back to front to ensure it is unloaded. It is suggested to read the user manual to disassemble the gun appropriately. You can then place it on the vise to carry out the procedure efficiently.

Step 4 – Clean the Barrel

It is best to begin by cleaning the barrel using the cleaning rod and patches. Sock the patch in solvent to clean this part appropriately. Run a dry patch later. It is also essential to lubricate the barrel.

Step 5 – Brush and Wipe the Other Parts

Use the brush to clean the other parts. After brushing off the dust, take a soft microfiber cloth soaked in solvent and wipe each part thoroughly.

Step 6 – Lubricate the Moving Parts

It is time now to lubricate the moving parts to ensure they work smoothly. Use very little amount of oil to keep the coating light else it will attract dust.

So, bring home the aforementioned tools and follow the simple steps to give way to squeaky clean guns that aid in aiming and hitting the target smoothly. Make sure you clean them after each use and at regular intervals even if you do not use them frequently. Do let us know your experience of carrying out the procedure using these steps and tools. We would love to hear from you.