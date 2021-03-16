Asus Announces New ROG Lineup – Scar, Strix And TUF Laptops In India

Asus has finally launched a new ROG laptop gaming range as well as a desktop for the Indian market. In India, Asus debuted its gaming goods under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) banner.

In January, Asus launched new laptops and desktops focused primarily on AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series processors rather than Intel’s.

These new gaming beasts will be fitted with NVIDIA’s newest GPU, the GeForce RTX 30-series. Among the most current are the ROG Strix G15 and G17 laptops, the Strix Scar G15 and G17 laptops, the TUF A15, and the Strix GA35 laptop.

The Strix SCAR 15 and Scar 17 laptops are the top of the line, with a 300 HZ refresh rate and a 3ms response speed.

Specifications – Asus Strix Lineup And TUF Lineup

Strix features new GeForce RTXTM 30 Series GPUs and RyzenTM 5000 H-Series Handheld Processors, as well as greatly upgraded fans and other cooling improvements to help the hardware meet its full potential.

The Strix SCAR 15 and 17 were the first Strix laptops to have an optical-mechanical keyboard, which provides quick response and long battery life.

The smaller size and a bigger battery with Type-C charging aid portability, although the higher screen-to-body ratio takes the user closer to the action.

For a more immersive listening experience, the laptops provide quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology; Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation processes both input and output audio to ensure crystal-clear, noise-free conversations.

Asus’s TUF Lineup

Asus has also revealed the TUF A15, which is fuelled by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 H-series Chipset and features up to a RyzenTM 7 handheld CPU built on cutting-edge 7nm technology, as part of its TUF gaming lineup.

The new Asus products are mostly focused on gaming, game streaming, and content creation. The laptop does have a GeForce RTXTM 3060 GPU with real-time ray tracing, which provides realistic in-game lighting and other effects while also speeding up content development tasks including video and photo editing.

The Asus Strix SCAR models support all AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chipsets, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB) and 3080 (16 GB) graphics.

Both 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch displays are IPS-level displays with both a refresh rate of 300 Hz for Full HD and up to 165 Hz for WQHD.

Both of these laptops support 32 GB + 32 GB RAM support a max frequency of 3200Mhz, as well as up to 2 TB of storage, 90 Wh batteries, and a 240 W power adapter.

Additionally, these laptops support USB-C PD 3.0 with a combined power output of 100 W. The TUF A15 runs on an AMD Cezanne R7 – 5800H chipset, which supports up to 32 GB of 3200 Mhz RAM and 6 GB of VRAM on an RTX 3060.

Pricing

The price of the Asus Strix SCAR 15 and 17 (R9 / RTX3070) is Rs. 1,57,990 and Rs. 1,50,990, respectively.

In India, the TUF A15 is priced at Rs. 1,03,990 (R7 / RTX3060). The Laptop GA 35 will cost Rs. 199,990 with a Ryzen 5800 and RTX3070 combination.

The notebook items will be available from April 1 to March 31, but the single display will not be available until the second half of April.

Aside from tablets, Asus has recently launched some excellent gaming phones that are powerful rivals in the gaming industry. Keep an eye on our website for more information in the future.