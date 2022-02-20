Street Fighter 6 Announcement Could Be Coming Next Week

After Capcom set up a new countdown on Capcom’s official website, rumors about the announcement of Street Fighter 6 began circulating on Twitter. While Capcom didn’t give a clue what the new countdown timer would bring, fans expected there will be something to do with Street Fighter 6 as the countdown coincides with the end of the final season of the Capcom Street Fighter Pro Tour. Insider Jeff Grubb on his GrubbSnax podcast says the announcement of Street Fighter 6 will take place on the same day that Capcom’s Mysterious Countdown concludes Capcom’s Mysterious Countdown.

The announcement will take place on Monday, Feb. 21 at 1:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM GMT, according to the new countdown (or Sunday at 10:00 PM PT). Notably, the countdown suggests some sort of revelation will be released this weekend, even if the specs remain under lock and key. We are waiting for more news that Capcom will be able to officially announce to the players in the near future. Once again, the Japanese game developer hasn’t officially announced anything about Street Fighter 6. There’s a small chance that the Japanese game developer might announce the much-loved Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

