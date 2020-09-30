Tata Group is headed by Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group and Walmart owns online retail store Flipkart. What if these two giants join hands? In recent reports, Walmart Inc. and Tata Group are in talks for Walmart’s potential investment of $25 Billion in India’s Tata Group.

This investment is fundamentally for Indian Salt to software conglomerate’s new “Super App”.

According to recent reports on the matter, speculations suggest that the two business giants may join hands for this deal and operate as a Joint Venture for the “Super App” project. Tata Group’s e-commerce business is strong in India in partnership with Walmart’s e-commerce platform- Flipkart. This partnership may bring many opportunities for Indian consumers.

There are also rumours that Tata Groups is planning to invest in the digital platform ‘Jio’ owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani who reportedly raised $21 Billion from huge investors including Google, Facebook, KKR and Company and Silver Lake by selling stakes in Jio Platform.

If Walmart invests, the funding could amount to approximately $25 Billion to $30 Billion for a large stake in the ‘Super App’. This investment is said to be hosted under Tata Sons Unit of the Tata Group.

The ‘Super App’ is possibly launching in India either in late 2020 or January of 2021 and it will bring a convenient purchase for Indian customers, as it brings Tata’s consumer channel under one roof with a wide range of products in the retail market sector.

Tata Group is a huge deal in India, they have their branches in every sector including Watch and Jewelry brand, Titan and fashion retail business, Trent.

Furthermore, Tata Consultancy Services TCS is the top boost to the Nifty 50 index and Tata Motors, Tata Steel and TCS gained over 1% shares each this year.

Walmart Inc. bought the online retail business- Flipkart for $16 billion for 66% stake and if this deal with Tata Group pulls through, it will top its investments on the online retail chain.

According to a source, Goldman Sachs is hired by Walmart as a banker for this deal.

As citizens of India, our interest should be in having high-quality supply chain management in the country, good standards and efficient delivery system. Big retail giants like Walmart and Tata will achieve the same goal with the ‘Super App’ that shall be a game-changer in the business.