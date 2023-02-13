Super Bowl spotlight is stolen by Tesla without spending any money

According to Google Trends, Tesla, Model Y, and Model 3 were popular topics throughout the game. It costs about $7 million for a 30-second ad to air during the Super Bowl, and the established companies were prepared to spend big. Tesla, though, was the one making money.

As traditional companies advertised their (slow) shift to EVs, the unchallenged leader in electric vehicles—which doesn’t spend a penny on advertising—was garnering all the attention. In the game, Tesla did make an appearance to make things worse for those dated companies. Elon Musk, the face of Tesla, had some screen time throughout the programme. The Tesla CEO was seen watching the game from a VIP box while wearing a DogeCoin t-shirt.

Dodge spent $14 million to create a one-minute commercial

In collaboration with Netflix, General Motors released a one-minute commercial. The commercial opens with Will Ferrell saying, “General Motors is going electric.” Ironically, while uttering the sentence, he is surrounded by zombies, which may symbolise how far behind GM is; yet, the advertisement claims that more EVs will appear in Netflix-produced series and films. Better late than never.

Dodge also spent $14 million to create a one-minute commercial to promote the Ram 1500 Rev. This vehicle won’t be available until late 2024, far after the following Super Bowl. The premature Electrification advertisement was embarrassing and made clumsy attempts to connect medical concerns with common misconceptions about electric vehicles.

Tesla is developing autonomous driving systems

During the Super Bowl celebrations, a Tesla appeared in a Popeyes commercial. There is no question that the car was a Tesla. Still, some post-production editing was done to make the description of the vehicle—”electric, of course”—appear more natural and less like an advertisement for the company. The door handles were changed, and the side repeaters were taken out.

Unmistakably the leader in electric automobiles, one advertisement could have been more favourable. The 30-second commercial was shown in Washington, D.C., Austin, Tallahassee, Albany, Atlanta, and Sacramento, among other state capitals. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology was the target of a disinformation campaign funded by The Dawn Project, a self-described safety advocate organisation. The advertisement was financed by the

Dawn Project’s creator, Dan O’Dowd. In addition, he serves as the CEO of Green Hill Software, a business developing autonomous driving systems. By the way, studies have proven that Teslas with Autopilot are 10 times safer than vehicles driven by humans.

The amount of Google searches for Musk’s automaker increased as he liked the game. That may indicate a recurrence of last year when Tesla reported a notable increase in orders following the Super Bowl. For Tesla, the rival must continue to advertise.