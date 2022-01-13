SuperFarm: Everything you need to know

Crypto has been around for a long time now and has been growing at a rate that was never really anticipated. The crypto industry has also managed to make a name for itself in the global marketplace and has been more than successful in luring in potential investors from all across the globe, being one of the fastest-growing industries in the sector.

Having said that, I believe, most of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry but, if for some reason that’s still not the case, let me help you with that first.

Cryptocurrency is nothing but a form of online or digital currency which acts as a virtual asset of yours and can be used for a variety of purposes as well including the purchase and sale of goods and services along with being used for the purpose of trade and exchange over crypto exchanges online.

In technical terms, cryptocurrency is simply a decentralized blockchain-based platform which as mentioned, uses blockchain technology for all of its operations. Being decentralized, the crypto world is more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interference as well.

Though a majority of you must already be aware but, it is worth mentioning that, unlike when the industry was first introduced, there is an entire pool of virtual currencies today for investors to pick from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in.

In addition to this, some of the major contributing factors for this huge success of the industry include its intuitive nature, ease of use, negligible response time, high-profit margins, portability, the convince it offers as well as volatility of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

As mentioned, there are a lot of currencies available in the marketplace today for you to choose from and some of the most popular ones worth investing in include Bitcoin, Binance Coin, EverGrow Coin, Polkadot, Cardano, Dogecoin, Baby Doge as well as Ethereum to name just a few of course.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, SuperFarm. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about SuperFarm (SUPER)

SuperFarm or as commonly referred to as SUPER is nothing but a cross-chain protocol for decentralized finance (DeFi) which is built in order to facilitate the launch of a new non-fungible token (NFT) without having any need for programming. In other words, SuperFarm is simply a project which focuses on simplifying the process of creating an NFT as much as possible along with providing additional uses cases for the same.

Speaking of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), they have often been said to be the next big thing in the crypto world. Over the past few months alone, celebrities, major brands as well as prominent blockchain firms have been known to throw their hat into the NFT ring, thus generating interest in their capabilities.

However, they have largely failed to attract long-term attraction or even the utility needed in order to demonstrate real disruptive potential, with a few exceptions of course. This is where SuperFarm comes into the picture as a platform that is known to help communities build, launch as well as farm non-fungible tokens, aiming to break the mold by developing intuitive tools and AAA-grade NFT experience.

Before moving on any further, it is worth noting that, SuperFarm was founded by Elliot Wainman, not very long ago, but on March 31, 2021. Also, SUPER is known to be the native utility token of the platform and as a matter of fact, can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself, playing a vital role in fees, governance, staking as well as NFT drops to name a few. Basically, SuperFarm is one such platform using which, anybody can launch their very own non-fungible tokens as well as NFT farms and that too without any coding knowledge required.

In addition to this, the platform plans on making farming for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) an open and accessible practice by letting users quickly open up their very own farm, buy NFTs with points that are generated with farming, and build their own unique non-fungible tokens, thus helping to break down the technical challenges that are typically known to arise with virtual collectibles.

Conceptually, SuperFarm is a rather comprehensive marketplace for non-fungible tokens and is said to allow users to create their own ERC-20 tokens, non-fungible tokens, farm coins for NFTs, as well as bind NFTs to videogame items.

Furthermore, speaking of how the platform actually works? As mentioned previously, SuperFarm is known to allow creators to deploy their tokens and sell them with the help of a customer marketplace, while NFT collectors, as well as fans, will be able to purchase NFTs, farm them and trade them.

Not just that, the platform will be first targeting the gaming industry by simply allowing game developers to launch non-fungible tokens that have certain utility within their video games, which may include limited edition in-game items as well as unique experiences to name a few possibilities!

What makes SuperFarm special?

As we know by now, SuperFarm is building a framework for non-fungible tokens with a focus on the platform as well as the user interface of course. However, the main challenge for the platform is to make an NFT and decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure that is easier to use by creating utility and simply providing a platform for NFT Farming, thus allowing users to easily set up their farms, deploy tokens as well as sell-through their very own marketplace.

As mentioned, the said platform will also be acting as a link between the gaming industry as well as crypto ecosystems, while aiming to support collectible tokens to be used in AAA games. Also, with the help of non-fungible tokens for SuperFarm, users on the platform will be able to gain access to the video game experience and limited-edition items that we talked about earlier.

Now that we have talked much about SuperFarm, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in SuperFarm (SUPER)

As of today, the price of SuperFarm is about 1.16 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 84,487,386 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of SuperFarm has gone up by 21.09 percent, and with the current market cap of 467,872,630 US dollars, SUPER is currently placed at #237 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of SuperFarm is 402,410,904 SUPER coins, with a maximum lifetime supply of about 1,000,000,000 SUPER coins. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 10.76 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in SuperFarm is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that SuperFarm can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, it is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, SuperFarm does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy SuperFarm? Let me help you with that. Currently, SuperFarm is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have SUPER listed on them include Mandala Exchange, Binance, Huobi Global, KuCoin as well as HitBTC to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on SuperFarm?

