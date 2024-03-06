A recent survey by LocalCircles on digital payments in India has revealed a compelling story: 73% of users are adamantly opposed to the idea of charging transaction fees for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. Even if this resistance is maybe not unexpected, industry participants face serious difficulties as a result. This article explores the intricacies of the survey, the causes of user resistance, and the possible ramifications for the participating companies.

User Sentiment and Opposition:

The survey, a tapestry woven from the responses of over 34,000 users across 364 districts, paints a vivid picture of the collective sentiment. A formidable 73% of respondents voiced their dissent against the introduction of transaction fees on UPI payments. This resistance, firmly rooted in the current allure of fee-free transactions, signifies a user base unwilling to part with the convenience they have grown accustomed to.

Importance of Zero Transaction Fee:

The lack of transaction costs is a fundamental and persuasive aspect of UPI’s appeal. Due to its easy and affordable transactions, UPI has gained popularity among users and is now the preferred option for both merchant payments and peer-to-peer transfers. The survey highlights the critical role that zero transaction costs play in preserving user satisfaction by pointing out that imposing fees may cause a considerable portion of customers to reevaluate their commitment or possibly say goodbye to UPI.

Concerns About Additional Fees:

Adding a layer of complexity, the survey exposes another concern—some platforms or merchants imposing additional convenience fees during UPI transactions. About one-third of surveyed users reported encountering such fees in the past 12 months, amplifying worries for users already hesitant about potential transaction fees. The presence of extra charges threatens to overshadow the perceived benefits of UPI’s cost-effective transactions.

Industry Stakeholder Perspectives:

In line with the findings of the poll, industry participants—especially fintech businesses—have long advocated for the imposition of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions. They contend that this is necessary in order to make money. The industry’s revenue problem may be resolved by the MDR, a fee assessed on merchants for accepting payments. The survey’s findings about user resistance, however, present a significant obstacle to the industry’s efforts to implement MDR on UPI transactions.

History of Resistance:

There has long been a conflict over transaction costs associated with UPI transactions. A transaction fee for UPI payments was proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August 2022, which caused a stir in the public. The finance ministry made it clear that it had no plans to pursue the proposal in response to the strong criticism. According to the latest study results, there is still a strong public opinion against transaction fees on UPI, which might make any future attempts to impose such costs more difficult.

Fintech Industry’s Dilemma:

Fintech companies find themselves at a crossroads, grappling with the challenge of revenue generation from UPI transactions. Despite the increasing popularity of UPI, these transactions contribute modestly to the revenue stream of fintech companies. The industry’s push for MDR on UPI transactions is a strategic move to navigate this dilemma and ensure sustainable growth. However, the user resistance highlighted in the survey underscores the delicate balance that companies must strike between revenue generation and preserving the appeal of UPI’s cost-effectiveness.

Conclusion:

The LocalCircles survey offers a glimpse into the resolute user opposition against transaction fees on UPI payments. As UPI transactions surge in India, preserving a fee-free landscape emerges as a pivotal factor for user satisfaction and widespread adoption. Industry players, especially fintech companies, face the intricate task of finding alternative revenue streams without compromising the very essence that makes UPI a user favorite. Successfully navigating this delicate balance will be imperative to ensuring the continued triumph of UPI in the dynamic landscape of digital payments in India.