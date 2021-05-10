Sweden’s Hexicon Develops Offshore Two-Turbine Floater In Norway

Known as TwinWay, the project is about developing floating wind power technology. Hexicon is going to develop a specific technology suitable for deepwater areas for Norway’s coast.

Wind turbine technology

As seen in the picture above, offshore wind turbines are slightly different than traditional ones. Each platform has two turbines designed to ensure strong waves and other weather conditions.

Furthermore, the CEO of Hexicon said, “This is not only a great opportunity to demonstrate Hexicon’s patented technology and capability in project development, but foremost an important step for the floating wind sector. With this project, we can demonstrate the clear benefits with offshore floating wind compared to onshore as well as bottom fixed offshore wind power, and how it is set to become a highly relevant part of the future renewable energy mix.”

These turbines have less visual impact and better wind conditions in the deeper parts of the ocean. Additionally, the twin-turbine increases the energy per yield and ensures more turbines than usual.

Located in Norway

Norway has come forward a long way with renewables and electric vehicles. It is one of the first European countries to have started early shifting towards zero-emission goals.

And, Hexicon says that by building floating wind turbines they want to expand human potential. Leading to groundbreaking wind farms and other such sustainable products creatively all over the globe.

In Norway, Hexicon is going to have prototypes, with a capacity reservation of 6MW. This deal is in an exclusive agreement with Metcentre.

Talking about the agreement, Hexicon stated, “The intention of the TwinWay project is to show proof of concept for Hexicon’s floating wind foundation through twin wind-turbines pilot unit designed for installed, and operated at Metcentre.”

Capability unleashed

Also, the testing area is around Norway’s southern coast. And Metcentre has applied for a larger project with a capacity of 85MW, to be granted by 2021.