Swedish Gaming Firm MTG Acquires India’s Playsimple For $360 Million

Swedish gaming giant Modern Times Group (MTG) has bought Indian startup Playsimple for $360 million, the two companies announced on Friday. The acquisition follows PlaySimple, an India-based developer of word games, which in 2020 increased its revenues to $83 million. The $150 million rewards will be used for certain undisclosed indicators and hits, the companies said.

PlaySimple is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing mobile gaming companies in India. The company has data-driven management and a proven track record of developing several successful free-to-play games with over 75 million installations and more than 19 million DAU (daily active users) in all titles. PlaySimple has also developed a world-class advertising infrastructure that offers opportunities to improve monetization through efficient user acquisition and cross-promotion across the game vertical.

The acquisition of Play simple diversifies the portfolio of MTGs and encompasses a wider variety of game genres. In the future, the company plans to launch up to four new games per year in the card games category.

The acquisition of Play simple is a perfect fit for MTG as it strengthens MTG’s position in the casual game genre and provides access to the rapidly growing word game genre. It also strengthens the position of MTGs among female gaming audiences and provides access to a key talent pool in India.

The company, founded in 2014 by Siddharth Jain, Suraj Nalin, Siddhanth Jain and Preeti Reddy, has developed an insightful portfolio of 9 informal video games dedicated to daily crosswords such as WordTrip, WordJam, WordWar, WordTrek, and Solitaire. Two (4) additional video games and one card video game mark a whole new style for the company.

