The Swiss watch company TAG Heuer enables crypto payments in the United States. It recently announced that customers can now pay online using cryptocurrencies. Like most other companies accepting crypto, they have also partnered with Bitpay to enable this option. BitPay is a bitcoin payment service provider based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. It initially started by offering merchants BTC and BCH payment processing services and has steadily expanded its support to more cryptocurrencies.

TAG Heuer enables crypto payments

We all have heard about Swiss watches being the best. And with the best comes a price tag that’s high, making TAG Heuer a luxurious watch brand. The company was founded over 150 years ago by Edouard Heuer in Switzerland and offered an array of high-quality products in many countries, including the US. Their latest announcements say that with Bitpay’s partnership, they will be able to accept multiple coins as payments.

The company’s press release also said that they want to become a major player in the changing e-commerce and retail spaces. This happens as more customers are starting to earn and use digital currencies. For those, who are wondering, the supported cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, USDT, USDC, BUSD, DAI, and TUSD. The maximum limit of payments is capped at $10,000, and there is no minimum spending limit.

The CEO of TAG Heuer said that they have been following the crypto developers quite closely ever since Bitcoin started trading for the first time. He also added that they would adopt crypto despite the fluctuation as it promises to become a globally integrated tech.

We also had the co-founder and CEO of Bitpay, Stephen Pair, comment on TAG Heuer’s latest move. He said, “We are excited to see global brands such as TAG Heuer investing in the crypto space and seeking the support of Bitpay to adapt their digital platforms to the rapid transformation of e-commerce.”

More about TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer is a Swiss luxury watchmaker that designs, manufactures, and sells watches and fashion accessories, as well as eyewear and mobile phones made under license by other companies and under the TAG Heuer brand name.

The TAG Heuer name was adopted after TAG Group acquired a majority share in the company in 1985. Before this it was known as Uhrenmanufaktur Heuer AG In 1999, the French luxury goods firm LVMH acquired nearly all of the Swiss company. TAG Heuer is an abbreviation for “Techniques d’Avant Garde” and the founder’s surname.

