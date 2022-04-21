Switzerland’s Bitcoin traders are most profitable shows report

There are two primary ways to make money in the crypto world. First and the easier way is to pick good projects with solid fundamentals, put your money in and forget about them for at least 4 years. Secondly, the more challenging option is trading which needs a lot of skills and time. A recent report from Chainalysis, Worldomers, and Triple-A show that Switzerland’s Bitcoin traders are the most profitable. France is also on the report as the best Bitcoin trading nation.

The report

Chainlasysis recently did a survey of the top 25 countries about their BTC gains in 2020. The report was shared by invezz.com and showed a list of the top 15 countries segregated by BTC gains per capita, BTC gains per investor, percentage of population invested in crypto, and the overall rank. France was number 1 on the list on the overall rank. At the same time, for BTC gains per capita and investors, it was 3rd and 8th rank, respectively.

Switzerland was overall at the number 6 position while being at number 6 for BTC gains per capita and number 1 for BTC gains per investor. The profits of Switzerland BTC traders are astounding at $1,268 per investor. However, only 1.8% of its population is invested in crypto, which is the main reason for its 6th position. Invested population-wise, it is the 23rd rank on the list.

Other nations

The United Kingdom and the United States are in the 9th and 10th position, respectively, on the list. However, on BTC gains per capita and investors, the UK did much better at 13th and 10th rank while the US was at 17th and 16th rank. The main reason why it is still at 10th position is the larger percentage of its population being invested in crypto.

The nation with the highest fraction of people investing in cryptocurrencies is Ukraine, and its overall in the 13th position. In comparison, the highest Bitcoin gains per capita is the Czech Republic which is at the number 2 position overall.

