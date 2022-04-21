Gemini’s new credit card offers cryptocurrency rewards for dining, grocery purchases, and shopping. The dollar amounts of the cashback in any transaction are converted back to one of the cryptocurrencies that the platform supports. It’s great because if someone keeps saving up their rewards, it could also grow to something substantial in this booming digital economy. Let’s also take a look at some other essential details of the credit card.

Gemini has partnered with WebBank for the issuance of the card, and it is operating on the MasterCard network. User needs to link their Gemini account to the card, after which the cashback is deposited directly on Gemini’s exchange. The demand for the card is also off the charts. Gemini has reported that over 500,000 people have already signed up for it and are on the waiting list. And it makes sense why.

If you are able to save 3% on dining outside, 2% on groceries, and 1% on shopping, by using Gemini’s credit card and invest the cashback at the same time without any hassle, why won’t you right? You also get to choose the option of cryptocurrency, which you want the rewards converted into, says Gemini. And if you change your mind often about the crypto rewards, you can easily select anything else from their platform.

Talking about the new credit card, Mastercard’s executive vice president of Digital Partnerships said that they share the same belief as Gemini. Bringing crypto reward experiences to users will unlock their access to the digital ecosystem. The VP also said that they are elated to work with Gemini to offer unique rewards and experiences to users.

About Gemini

Gemini is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian where consumers can buy, trade, and store digital assets. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss created it in 2014 as a New York trust business governed by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

Gemini launched the world’s first approved ether exchange in June 2016 and was revealed as the world’s first licensed Zcash exchange in May 2018. It is now active in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The exchange also faces still competition from Coinbase, Binance, Bitstamp, and Kraken.

