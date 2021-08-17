Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows launches October 21

Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows is a dark platform game in which you take control of a girl called Emma who helps her stuffed bear Fenton solve puzzles and avoid obstacles. Players can alternate between Emma’s view and Fenton’s side-scrolling panoramic view, using the previous flashlight and a solid Shadow Bear to move. Players can also alternate between looking at Fenton in a horizontal side view or using the former as a lantern to cast shadows that Fenton can cross.

Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows has a variety of interactive elements up its sleeves to keep players interested. The game is slated for release on PC and Steam in 2021, later on, Switch, Xbox, and PS4. Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows will be released on PC on October 21, 2021, via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. This was announced today by game publisher Hatinh Interactive and developer Monochrome Paris.

A Tale of Two Shadows A Tale of Two Shadows centers on Emma and her teddy bear partner Fenton when they travel to 19th century London to investigate the disappearance of the famous wizard Thomas Kane.

As 10-year-old Emma makes her way to Kane Manor, she witnesses Fenton bounce off a speeding car. On her way to the house, she meets Fenton Thomas, the Kanes "only son, a famous wizard couple from late 19th century London, and a teddy bear with magical powers.

Detective Emma and her teddy bear sidekick Fenton cast shadows in the light of a small child and can interact with shadows on solid objects. Think of it as light and shadow which is manipulated by Emma’s lanterns and used to solve puzzles. Emma’s strategy is not to attack, so players will have to rely on their wits to move forward. Smart obstacles and clever game mechanics force players to stay on their toes. expect to start 45 levels in which players will solve puzzles, overcome obstacles and face unique enemies and bosses. These interesting puzzles offer an exciting glimpse of what is possible in tandem with the full adventure, which will have 45 puzzles when it is released later this year.

The launch of Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows will take place on 21 October 2021. In July 2020, the studio announced that it had postponed the game until spring 2021. The game was supposed to be released at the end of August, but now has a new release date: 28 September 2021. In February 2021, it was postponed until August 2021.