TikTok and a crypto-powered music platform have teamed together

Audius, a blockchain-based streaming service, has become the first music platform to integrate directly with TikTok Sounds Kit.

Musicians will be able to share their work across Audius and TikTok as part of the agreement, allowing other producers to use their tracks in videos and expand their reach throughout the site.

Artists can now upload a song and then click “Share to Tiktok” to make their work available to the whole TikTok user community in less than a minute.

Audius subscribers will have immediate access to audio music from the streaming service’s collection of over 100,000 artists, including Skrillex, deadmau5, Weezer, Diplo, and Disclosure, thanks to the new feature, which went life today.

The TikTok collaboration is Audius’ first significant consumer-facing partnership, and it could very well lead to an inflow of new music artists flocking to the platform due to TikTok’s streamlined capacity to distribute the material.

What role does cryptocurrency play in the real world? Unlike standard streaming services such as Spotify, creators are not compensated per stream. Audius, on the other hand, provides the infrastructure that allows artists to monetize their work, even through NFT sales.

Forrest Browning, co-founder, and chief product officer of Audius, said the relationship will benefit Audius artists and help expand the service’s reach.

Browning said, “We’re thrilled to be one of the first launch partners for TikTok Sounds and to give the artists on Audius the opportunity to boost their exposure even further.”

“We have a fantastic community, and we’re ecstatic to make it simple for them to contribute their music on TikTok Sounds.”

Can Audius’ decentralization and incentive-alignment model influence TikTok’s attitude toward creators?

TikTok has a reputation for being a creator-friendly platform, thanks to features like the TikTok Creator Marketplace, which streamlines the process of connecting artists and influencers with brands and other partners for paid content opportunities.

Audius is a fully decentralized consumer blockchain platform that connects artists with followers to share exclusive monetized content. It was founded in 2018. It claims to have a monthly user base of five million unique visitors.

