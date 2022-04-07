Tata Neu launched in India: What is it and how to use it?

India’s salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group’s new super app Tata Neu has gone live for users across India, offering a bouquet of services like groceries, electronics, flight bookings, food delivery, investments, and hotel bookings, and more, all services housed under one roof.

Tata Digital, the digital arm of the Tata Group, has been working for months in order to launch this super app — which can be described as India’s first — in a bid to strengthen its presence in India’s burgeoning $ 55 billion e-commerce industry.

Via this app, the 154-year-old conglomerate has ventured into segments like payments, online food delivery, investments, and many more. Here’s what’s new:

The wait is over! Watch out for Tata Neu during the match today! #TataNeu pic.twitter.com/EiThXLoq4j — Tata Neu (@tata_neu) April 7, 2022

The app, which was initially rolled out a little over six months ago, was only open for 800,000 Tata Group employees and their friends and family so far. However, anyone would be allowed to sign up for the platforms from tomorrow.

The Tata Neu app has already been downloaded over 100,000 times both on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About App

Tata Neu is a unified platform that connects several brands across the Tata universe like never before. Designed to be a super-app, Tata Neu offers everything from daily grocery, electronics, finance solutions, flights, holidays, and more, it added.

All the consumer-facing services of the Tata group can be accessed through the app. These include the services of the group’s brands such as Taj Hotels, Croma, BigBasket, Tata Play, Westside, and Qmin (an online food delivery service launched by the Taj group of hotels during the pandemic) among others.

Users can also buy tickets for the group’s airline services (AirAsia India, Vistara, and Air India). The app would also enable users to foot bills for services such as internet, direct-to-home TV services, electricity, and secure loans among others.

The description goes on to mention that Tata Neu will connect each of its brands with a common reward called the NeuCoins. A customer can earn these ‘NeuCoins’ on each purchase across all brands online as well as at the physical locations. The coins can, then, be used similarly to get discounts.

Tata Neu would also enable users to make payments using NeuCoins (only for Tata brands), cards, QR codes, unified payments interface (UPI), and equated monthly installment (EMI). Users can also transfer money directly to a bank account using Tata Pay UPI, and keep track of utility bills like DTH, broadband, mobile, and electricity.