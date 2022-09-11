US Justice Department: Google Spends “Enormous” Sums to Retain its Search Engine Hegemony.

The US Justice Department informed a federal judge on Thursday that Alphabet Inc.’s Google illegally pays billions of dollars each year to Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., and other telecom firms to keep its position as the top search engine.

Attorney for the DOJ Kenneth Dintzer referred to the payments as “enormous figures” but did not specify how much Google spends to be the default search engine on the majority of browsers and all US mobile phones.

At a hearing in Washington that served as the case’s first significant confrontation, Dintzer informed Judge Amit Mehta that “Google invests billions on defaults, knowing people won’t change them.” Attendees included the Nebraska attorney general and top DOJ antitrust officials.

They purchase default exclusivity because defaults are very important.

The DOJ’s historic antitrust action, which claims that Google has attempted to maintain its internet search monopoly in violation of antitrust laws, is based on Google’s contracts. A separate antitrust lawsuit against the search giant is being pursued by state attorneys general and is currently before Mehta.

Although a formal trial isn’t anticipated to begin until next year, the first substantive hearing in the matter took place on Thursday. It was a daylong tutorial during which each side presented its perspectives on Google’s operations.

Reigning the influence of the tech titans

The federal government’s first significant move to check the dominance of the internet titans was the antitrust lawsuit against Google, which was brought in the final days of the Trump administration and is still ongoing under President Joe Biden. A roundtable discussion on the negative effects that large tech platforms can have on the economy and the health of children was held on Thursday at the White House.

John Schmidtlein, an attorney for Google, claimed that the DOJ and states misunderstand the market and concentrate too much on smaller competitors like Microsoft Corp.’s Bing and DuckDuckGo. Instead, he claimed, Google is up against dozens of other businesses, such as Amazon.com Inc., Grubhub Inc., ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc., and other places where people go to look for information.