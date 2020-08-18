Teachmint secured funding backed by Better Capital

Teachmint, a Bangalore based edtech startup, has now announced that it has secured first funding round led by the Better Capital along with the participation from the Titan Capital.

According to the statement, the fresh funds will now going to be used for product enhancement, enabling reach to tutors and customer happiness in all parts of the country.

Speaking about the platform, Mihir Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO, Teachmint said, “Recent times have highlighted the struggles of teachers while dealing with online tools that are not built for a teaching use case. At Teachmint, we are enabling teachers with the right digital tools so that they can run their classes efficiently and take their own unique styles of teaching to many more students.”

Teachmint is a free app that delivers a high quality, two-way streaming video, as well as simple tutoring business management workflow, to mark attendance, conducts tests, create content, and more.