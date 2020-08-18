Stack Finance secured seed funding from SOSV, AngelList, others

Bangalore based millennial platform Stack Finance has now secured an undisclosed seed funding round from the SOSV and MOX – its Mobile Only Accelerator.

The round also saw participation from the AngelList India and IIIT-Hyderabad seed fund along with the prominent angel investors, which include the Rohit Chanana, Ujwal Boyalla, Ajith Karimpana, and others.

Stack Finance plans to use the seed capital to deepen its tech infrastructure and expand the team.

William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV, Managing Director of MOX, stated,

“Beyond financial security, Stack is enabling millions of young Indians to explore elevated lifestyles while planning for their future. We’re proud to back Smriti and the team as they innovate personal finance in India.”

Founder-CEO Smriti said in a statement, “People work really hard for money to fulfil their goals, but being able to manage that money should not be a luxury. It’s essential and more so for millennials so they can be on right financial track early on. However, India currently has the biggest missing link here, there is not a single platform that gives a personalised and intelligent approach to personal finance. We aim to empower these millennials to achieve financial security and freedom.”