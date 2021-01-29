Telegram announced its latest update lets you import WhatsApp chat history

In a previous article, we discussed how Signal is getting features inspired by WhatsApp. The latter’s new privacy policy has created havoc among the users and saw them migrating to apps like Telegram and Signal. Both the Instant messaging apps are leaving no stones unturned to utilize the opportunity to ensure that the new growth doesn’t stop.

New update – Blow to WhatsApp

Telegram in its new update, version 7.4 which was released yesterday, the instant messaging app has announced that it has added a new feature that will allow the users to import your WhatsApp chat history.

We’ve had one meme, yes – but what about Second Memes? pic.twitter.com/HW9zPFyhCm — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 22, 2021

This seems like a heavy blow to Facebook’s WhatsApp which was already witnessing the shift in its users. Evidently, Telegram gained 25 Million new users in a span of a few days, this month. With this new feature, Telegram is perhaps making sure that its users don’t have any reason to look back at WhatsApp.

Telegram surpassed 500 million active users. 25 million new users joined in the last 72 hours: 38% came from Asia, 27% from Europe, 21% from Latin America and 8% from MENA. https://t.co/1LptHZb9PQ — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 12, 2021

Reportedly, it has also crossed the 500 active users mark, globally. Tech experts believe that while Telegram has great privacy features, including the secret chat ability. But its WhatsApp’s new policy that has fueled their rise.

Android and iOS users can now move chats from apps like WhatsApp to Telegram. https://t.co/PediepRhyt — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 28, 2021

This new feature is available for both Android and iOS, Telegram’s 7.4.1 version. The 7-year-old app, which is also considered the safest version for instant messaging, also declared that you can import chat histories from apps like KakaoTalk and Line. Telegram will allow you to continue your conversation from these apps, provided that both the users have a telegram account.

How to export from WhatsApp to Telegram?

The migration of chats works for both group chats and individual conversations on WhatsApp. But it should be noted that the process functions on a chat-by-chat basis.

To import your chat from WhatsApp to Durov brother’s instant messaging app, follow these steps on your iOS –

Move your message history from apps like WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk to Telegram. https://t.co/PediepRhyt pic.twitter.com/VPeuilGt2T — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 28, 2021

For Android users, follow these steps –

Here’s how you can move your chats to Telegram if you’re on Android. pic.twitter.com/VMq3mAeteq Here's how you can move your chats to Telegram if you're on Android. pic.twitter.com/VMq3mAeteq — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 28, 2021



So, now you can enjoy continuing your old conversations from apps like Whatsapp, Line, and KakaoTalk through the new update of Telegram, which let’s you import your chats.