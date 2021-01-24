How to Start an Encrypted Secret Chat in Telegram

In the world of Social Media networking, “Privacy” has become a privilege. Every day, you will read news of how privacy has been compromised in some way or the other. While there’s been much debate on it, one thing we all can agree on is

“Privacy – like eating and breathing –

is one of life’s basic requirements.” – Katherine Neville

Having said that, it’s actually encouraging when you notice apps taking extra steps, making extra efforts to ensure your privacy. Which app did that? Well, the instant messaging app, Telegram!

While popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger face heavy backlash regarding privacy concerns, Telegram has learned not to repeat this mistake. To safeguard its users, Telegram has introduced an option called Secret Chats.

What is Secret Chat?

Being an open-source, all of Telegram’s code is permitted online for affirmation by security experts. It only offers server-side encryption by default.

Telegram syncs your messages, media, groups, and other data between all your devices. It uploads them to its servers, which allows you to access them from any device. The data in the instant messaging app’s server is encrypted. This means that your data is safe from third parties like your internet service provider, Wi-Fi router interception, and others.

But this doesn’t mean that Telegram can’t access your data. According to them, its encryption method is the best compromise for features and security. Since all your data is encrypted in the cloud, you can instantly access your large groups, media, and channels, on all your devices. Hence, if you trust Telegram to guard your data, it’s as safe as it can be.

But if you need to ensure a safe layer, where no one, including Telegram, can obtain your data, you require a separate Secret Chat mode.

Let’s take a look at some special features of the secret chat –

Secret Chat mode works only for individual messages, i.e., one-to-one conversations. It is not meant for groups.

Once you enter Secret Chat mode, Telegram starts its end-to-end encryption. This means only you and the recipient can access the message, as the data is not saved in the server.

Telegram also prevents you from forwarding the messages in Secret Chats.

Moreover, to ensure maximum safety, Telegram has also introduced the feature to be notified if the recipient takes a screenshot and vice-versa.

When you delete a text in the secret chat, it’s deleted for both users.

Now that you’re aware of what the Secret Chat is, let’s look at how you can get one on Telegram –

Start by selecting the contact you want to have secret chats with.



2. Go to their profile and tap on the three-dot menu button from the screen’s top-right corner.

3. Now, you will see several options like Share contact, block user, and others. Tap on the “Start Secret Chat” option.

4. Telegram will send you a pop-up. Confirm by tapping “Start.”

5. You have now successfully entered the Secret Chat mode. Once your recipient is online, you both can start your Secret Chat conversation. You will also notice that the secret conversation shows up separately in Telegram’s chat list. You can identify it easily as it will have a lock symbol –

That’s how you start your encrypted secret chat on Telegram and ensure maximum security. So, go on and try out this amazing feature, and do let us know about your experience in the comments.