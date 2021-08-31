Tesla boosts Europe sales as Model Y dominates Norway sales

Tesla overtakes other top brands like Volkswagen and Ford in Norway, as Model Y tops the charts in August sales. The charts show that Tesla already exceeded in numbers and is most likely that Model Y will dominate in Q3 sales.

Norway EV sales are considered crucial as the shift in the country has been rigorous. More than 50% of vehicles in Norway are already electric or plug-in vehicles. EVs in the country is cheap, thus encouraging buyers to opt for electric vehicles than traditional gasoline ones. According to World Economic Forum, the sales of electric vehicles have risen by 30% globally.

Furthermore, Norweigan Road Traffic Information Council (OFV) stated that in July the car sales were dominated by zero-emission vehicles, with a 64.1% market share. In the first two quarters of this year, Tesla sales in Norway were minimum. Ford introduced its Mustang Mach-E in the country in May this year. Initially, the sales of Ford’s EV were highest, however in August Model Y dominated.

Tesla in Norway

As of August 30th, the number of registrations of Tesla cars is 1,776 units. Among which 1,115 were of Model Y. These vehicles are manufactured and exported by Giga Shanghai in China.

Tesla will overtake Audi tomorrow and the Model Y will likely overtake the VW ID.4 After that the Ford Mustang Mach-E will likely be passed later this week And the Volkswagen brand shortly afterwards pic.twitter.com/OKLFDDPlio — JPR007 (@jpr007) August 30, 2021

Volkswagen came close enough to top the charts with 1,502 units. Additionally, Volkswagen ID.4 is the second top in the list with 816 units. Tesla and Volkswagen had two models in the top 10 sales chart. Model 3 came fourth in sales with 731 registrations. And Volkswagen ID.3 took fifth place with 604 registrations. The data about each vehicle in the top ten can be spotted in the above tweet.

It is known that Giga Shanghai exported 8,210 Model Ys to Europe in July. The Model Y invasion started last week for reservation holders. Within a short time, the car tops the charts in Norway. Around 790 Tesla Model Ys were sold in less than a week. This is the same model which Elon Musk predicted will be the top vehicle in coming years.

Furthermore, as Giga Shanghai is also pushing its production goals, around 1,000 Model Y units are being manufactured per day. So more vehicles are to be exported to Europe till Giga Berlin starts its deliveries.

The other brands which topped the list are Audi, Hyundai, and Ford respectively. Ford is taking fifth place with overall EV sales, and Mustang Mach-E is at third position in car models. Tesla’s share in EV sales in the country is 16.1%. Except for Audi, Volkswagen, and Tesla, the other brands account for less than 10% of overall EV sales in Norway.