Tesla calls back its 300,000 plus vehicles in US for rear light problems

Tesla, the Texas-based electric car manufacturing behemoth, has recalled 300,000 vehicles delivered in the United States due to many possible problems with the rear light identified by many owners. According to sources, Tesla has only ordered the Model 3 recall for 2023, as well as the Model Y recall for 2020 and 2023.

As a bit of good news, Tesla verified that no such complaints of their cards crashing owing to the back vehicle had been reported until now. Everything we know thus far is as follows:

Tesla calls back 300,000 of its vehicles for checking the rear light

In order to address and resolve this issue, it has been reported that the electronic car giant, Tesla, would provide a new wireless update to this vehicle type.

This begs the issue of why Tesla planned to bring back its automobiles in the first place. According to reports, many consumers have reportedly filed complaints about the issue, which the NHTSA, or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, has appreciated Tesla to address as soon as possible.

This claim comes just after the carmaker recalled its popular Model X, allegedly owing to a fault with the front passenger airbag, which was apparently inflating wrongly and potentially increasing the risk of harm.

Here it’s been said that the Calibration of a restraint control module or a set of sensors helps in the detection of a crash and then helps in the deployment of airbags might have caused some errors on the software side.

Furthermore, the business has already called 40,000 of its Model X units, as well as the Model X cars, due to the possibility of losing the power string assist when the vehicles were left on bumpy roads or after striking the vehicle in a pothole.

Currently, the automaker has begun 19 recall campaigns in the United States for 2022. According to NHTSA data, this effort has supposedly covered over 3.7 million automobiles.

Concerns have been expressed over the rumor of a car recall. This has undoubtedly raised concerns among many investors about Elon Musk’s capacity to remain CEO of the world’s most valuable automotive company. Such frequent recalls of their vehicles could possibly affect the brand status and also the trust the consumer has been having in the brand. As of now, no such statements are coming out from Tesla regarding the issue.

Recently, Tesla’s shareholder meeting which happened back in August revealed the succession plan of the company. However, the company’s CEO strongly believes that the company will do very better even without his assistance.