Tesla CEO has caught the wrathful eye of Hacktivist group Anonymous

There is an unwritten rule in the world of preposterous acts that you cannot always get away with everything. Seems like the Tesla CEO is finally in for a taste of that very rule, and from what is seen, it is a rather bitter one. Elon Musk is very well known for his random Tweets that often decide the fate of bitcoin, depending on which the rates can either skyrocket from zero or come galloping down. And for this reason, Musk has held the strings for quite long. However, the tantrums he throw on Twitter have finally managed to get on the nerves of not just the crypto users but also the hacktivist group Anonymous. They have issued a warning to Musk through a video posted on their Facebook page that outlines each and every misgiving, hidden and visible, with a final note saying “Expect us.”

In the video, Anonymous states that Musk is “nothing more than another narcissistic rich dude.” They also pin down his apparent quest to save the world to mere superiority and savior complex, stating that most of his acts are purely based on profitability factor rather than general good. With the video, questions are also being raised on the authenticity of his prioritization of green energy over wealth. Seems like the Tesla CEO has locked horns with his fate in disguise. The video sure opens a can of worms, and the on point claims made by them are not easy to refute or to dilute through pathetic humor.

According to the video,

“Reading from the comments on your Twitter posts, it seems that the games you have played with the crypto market has destroyed lives. Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives.”

Anonymous also criticized the recent decision made by Tesla to stop accepting Bitcoin payments, stating that the company was forced to do so. According to them, the reason for this denouncement of Bitcoin was to maintain the revenue flow from government since most of the company’s revenue generation is dependant on the green carbon tax credit.

It is no more a fun game, and Mush has managed to catch the wrathful eye of a group which actually holds the potential to bring him to ground. And seems like they are in battle mode, which is clearly evident from the statement made by Anonyous in the video,

“you may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match.”

And not so surprisingly, Twitter has been flooding with reactions and responses ever since the video was aired. Here are a few;

