Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – Latest Updates On Release Date, Pricing, & Specification

Now that the dust has settled following its debut, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be the next step for the Galaxy S21 series. A cheaper “Fan Edition” might combine the greatest features of the Galaxy S21 lineup in a product that sits between between a mid-range phone and a flagship smartphone.

The Galaxy S20 FE debuted in 2020 as a cheaper version to the Galaxy S20 and was a huge hit, so we wouldn’t be shocked if Samsung sticks with the FE strategy this year.

In November, reliable leaker Max Weinbach stated that an S21 FE was in the works and would be released in 2021. As a result, it appears that an S21 Fan Edition phone is in the works.

Samsung flagships to expect this year: S21 FE

S21

S21+

S21 Ultra

Z Fold 3

Z Flip 3

Z Fold FE — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 15, 2020

Currently, there is a scarcity of information. But for the time being, here’s all we know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, as well as a few things we’d want to see from it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – Release Date

Samsung has not made a practice of launching a FE follow-up model to its flagship Galaxy phones on a regular basis. As a result, we don’t have years of previous data to draw on when making an educated forecast on when the Galaxy S21 FE will be released.

SamMobile, on the other hand, said that the corporation intends to produce a new one each year. As a result, we can be quite certain that Samsung intends to follow the technique it used with the Galaxy S20 range.

The Galaxy S20 FE was introduced on September 23, 2020, and it was on sale a little more than a week later on October 2. Assuming the release timeline remains consistent, the S21 FE should be available in early fall.

However, there is a snag: the Galaxy S21 was released sooner than normal. Typically, Samsung’s flagship devices are released a few months into the year. The Galaxy S10 and S20 were both released in March, while Samsung revealed the S21 in mid-January. This might have an impact on the S21 FE’s release date, which has been pushed back a couple of months into late summer.

It might not be too far off. As per Ross Young, the S21 FE will enter manufacturing in July, with a launch date in August or September likely.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – Expected Pricing

The S20 FE was positioned as a less priced variant of the Galaxy S20 in that series, however it was far from a low-cost handset. It was released in two variants: 4G and 5G.

The 5G Galaxy S20 FE costs $699 / £699 / AU$1,149, but the 4G variant, which did not receive a US release, costs £599 / AU$999.

However, given that the S21 debuted at a lower initial price point than the S20, we anticipate that the S21 FE will be priced similarly in order to maintain range consistency.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – New Design

As we mentioned on one of our previous article, the S21 FE will appear similar to the Galaxy S21, with the same center pinhole selfie camera and traffic signal triple camera, but the camera bump will be inside of the phone’s shell, instead of an extension of the metal frame, as it is on the S21.

Furthermore, the S21 FE appears to be 4mm taller and 3.3mm broader than the S21, while having the same thickness. This results in a bigger screen: 6.4 inches against the S21’s 6.2-inch display.

Eight new renderings from Evan Blass show the phone’s potential design, including colour variations.

If these renderings are correct, the phone will be available in black, white, lavender, and olive green colours. You can check the renders images through tweet down below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – Specification And Features

The Galaxy S21 FE’s specifications are unknown. However, when compared to the S20 FE, the S21 FE is expected to be only a little drop on the S21 with a price to match and also it’s been said that the phone will be launched as the successor for the previous year’s Galaxy Note 20 lineup.

Again thanks to SamMobile, the source where it was shared that Samsung is actively working on a Galaxy handset with the model number SM-G990B, which online rumour has it is the Galaxy S21 FE.

Assuming this is the S21 FE, we know it will be 5G-ready, run Android 11, and have a storage capacity of 128GB or 256GB.

The phone is reportedly expected to be available in a variety of hues, including white, gray/silver, pink, light green, and violet.

According to Ross Young, there will be six colours: navy, lavender, mint, red, white, and orange. Recent Geekbench results indicate a Snapdragon 888 processor with 6GB of RAM, albeit single- and multicore scores were poor.

We don’t know much about the rear camera yet, but the front camera will have a 32MP sensor. That’s the same resolution as the Galaxy S20 FE and far superior than the 10MP front camera on the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.

Of fact, it may outperform the S21 in several ways. Despite being the entry-level model, the S20 FE has a larger battery than the ordinary S20.

So, ideally, the S21 FE will have certain things that we thought the S21 lacked.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – What Else We Know So Far

There will be no more plastic: While the plastic back of the Galaxy S20 FE was far from horrible, we’d prefer a glass or metal back for the phone; after all, other smartphones in the same price bracket, such as the Google Pixel 5, have it.

We don’t anticipate the S21 FE to improve in this area, but we may hope.

Better cooling: The Galaxy S21 lineup gets hot – maybe too hot. Some customers have already reported that their handsets become uncomfortably warm when playing visually taxing games. We’d want the S21 FE to keep things a bit calmer.

Faster charging: Samsung first provided a 45W charger option for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but dropped it in the S21 line, which only supports 25W.

A new rumour suggests that Samsung is working on a 65W charger, and we’d love for the S21 FE to be the first handset to support it, even if you have to buy it separately.

No 4G-only model: It’s 2021, and it’s past time to abandon 4G-only devices in this category.

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant was never released in the United States, and we expect the Galaxy S21 FE to go even farther and exclude a 4G variant entirely. From leaks itself we can also confirm that the phone will be 5G-ready as well.

