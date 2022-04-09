Tesla Cyber Rodeo starts with Elon Musk’s grand entry with cowboy hat

Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory is inaugurated with Elon Musk’s grand entry with a cowboy hat, red-blue lights, and museum artwork displayed. The event Cyber Rodeo has been most awaited as more things were expected to be announced along with the event. EV enthusiasts have been cheering, some also stating Musk to be real-life “Tony Stark”.

Visitors mingled under red and blue lights while production machinery and Tesla models were displayed like museum artwork. Outside, cars were parked in the pattern of the Texas flag. Bulldozers were still at work near the so-called “gigafactory,” which signs indicated was constructed with more steel than New York City’s famed Empire State Building. “It’s the equivalent to three Pentagons,” Tesla’s colorful but controversial founder and chief executive Elon Musk proudly told a cheering crowd inside the factory.

Prior to Musk’s entrance, attendees were shown a 10-minute video featuring Tesla’s factories, vehicles, machines, and battery packs and flashing the firm’s milestones such as “Tesla owners avoided 8.0 million metric tons of CO2 last year” and “Tesla has 6 factories worldwide.” Then followed a drone display in the skies near the factory, which changed positions to form outlines of the shapes of Texas state, Tesla vehicles – including the Cybertruck and Model Y car – and a Shiba Inu dog, a reference to cryptocurrency Dogecoin and Musk’s pet, Floki.

Advanced car factory

A Tesla vehicle hung from the ceiling in one of the rooms of the factory. Musk then drove onto the stage in what he said was the first production car that Tesla ever built. “Welcome to Cyber Rodeo,” Musk, sporting a black cowboy hat and sunglasses, said after he emerged from the vehicle.

Great work by Tesla Texas Team!! Built & delivered first Giga Texas production cars & threw a killer opening party 💥💫 🚘 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2022

Musk stated, “This is the most advanced car factory the Earth has ever seen; raw materials on one side, cars out the other side.” On the stage, Musk drove in the first production model Tesla ever built and stepped out dressed in black complete with a cowboy hat and sunglasses.

Also, by outlining the size of the Texas factory and its contribution to production capacity – the firm plans to build the Model Y compact SUV at Giga Texas, as well as the first Cybertrucks, which, Musk said will go into production next year – Musk also revealed to the crowd that Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, has “a shot at being in production for version one hopefully next year.” Musk also announced that Tesla is working on a dedicated robotaxi with futuristic looks.