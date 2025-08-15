Tesla’s electric dream for India is shifting into higher gear. Just weeks after opening its first outlet in Mumbai, the EV giant has now inaugurated its second showroom at Worldmark 3 in Delhi’s Aerocity, bringing premium electric mobility a step closer to the capital. The highlight? The arrival of the much-anticipated Tesla Model Y, available in two India-spec variants, and the opening of the brand’s second Supercharger station in the country.

Credits: Times Now News

Delhi Becomes Tesla’s Second Stop in India

The new Delhi showroom sits at the bustling Aerocity hub, strategically positioned between the city and the airport to cater to both urban buyers and frequent flyers. This expansion follows the debut of Tesla’s first Indian outlet at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai last month.

For Delhi NCR residents, it’s more than just a store—it’s a statement that Tesla’s India entry is no longer a concept but a tangible reality. Alongside the showroom, Tesla has launched a four-stall Supercharger station at the same location, enabling fast charging for existing and future owners.

Model Y: India’s First Tesla Offering

Tesla has chosen the Model Y electric SUV as its first product for the Indian market. The choice isn’t surprising—the Model Y is globally one of Tesla’s best-selling models, known for its blend of performance, range, and utility.

Two Variants, One RWD Platform

Standard Range : ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), 500 km claimed range.

Long Range: ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), 622 km claimed range.

Both variants come with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup, catering to Indian road conditions while maintaining efficiency.

Delivery Timeline: Staggered but Strategic

Tesla is taking a phased approach to deliveries in India:

Standard Range : Deliveries begin in Q3 2025 .

Long Range: Deliveries begin in Q4 2025.

Initially, the focus will be on customers in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram before expanding nationwide. This ensures Tesla can manage logistics, after-sales service, and charging infrastructure effectively during the early phase.

Booking Process: Digital & Accessible

Bookings for the Model Y are open Pan-India through Tesla’s official India website or at the Delhi and Mumbai showrooms.

Booking Amount : ₹22,220 for either variant.

Additional Payment: ₹3 lakh within seven days of booking confirmation.

Interestingly, Delhi NCR bookings had already begun before the showroom’s official launch, hinting at strong local interest.

Charging Ahead: India’s Second Supercharger

Tesla’s charging network is essential to its growth strategy. The new Supercharger station at Aerocity mirrors the one in Mumbai, featuring four stalls capable of delivering Tesla’s signature rapid charging experience.

While only two such stations exist as of now, Tesla has hinted at more locations coming soon, potentially aligning new Superchargers with each showroom launch to create a parallel sales-service-charging ecosystem.

Full Self-Driving: Future-Ready Feature

In a bold move, Tesla is also offering its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package in India for ₹6 lakh. While the feature won’t be activated immediately due to regulatory and infrastructure considerations, customers can purchase it now for future activation. This signals Tesla’s long-term confidence in India’s readiness for advanced autonomous driving tech.

Why This Matters for India’s EV Market

Tesla’s entry is more than just a luxury import—it could serve as a catalyst for India’s EV ecosystem. From boosting consumer confidence in electric mobility to influencing charging infrastructure expansion, Tesla’s presence might nudge competitors to accelerate their own EV plans.

With the Model Y offering global-class range and performance, paired with the prestige of the Tesla badge, the Indian electric SUV market could see a fresh wave of excitement—and competition.

Final Word

From Mumbai to Delhi in under a month, Tesla is making it clear that India is now firmly on its global map. With the Model Y’s competitive range, the convenience of Superchargers, and a forward-looking FSD option, the brand is aiming to set the tone for premium EV adoption in the country.

For Indian consumers, the road to an electric future just got a lot more Tesla-fied.