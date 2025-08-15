World-renowned AI researcher Igor Babuschkin has parted ways with xAI, the artificial intelligence firm he co-founded with Elon Musk in 2023. The high-profile technologist is exiting to begin his own AI safety research-driven investment firm, the latest of the high-profile executives to depart the Musk-owned firm.

Babuschkin posted the news on Twitter competitor X, where he posted a sentimental message about his time at the company. “Today was my last day at xAI, the company that I co-founded with Elon Musk in 2023,” he posted. “I can still recall the day that I first met Elon and we spoke for hours about AI and the future. We both felt that there needed to be a new AI company with a sort of mission.”

The exit seems friendly, with Musk answering graciously to the news. “Thanks for assisting in building @xAI! We wouldn’t be here without you,” the billionaire businessman replied, in a nod to Babuschkin’s vital contributions to the startup.

Constructing xAI’s Technical Foundations

During his time at xAI, Babuschkin was instrumental in building the company’s technical backbone and capability. His greatest accomplishment was leading the development of the Memphis supercluster, which would serve as the core of xAI’s activities. The very powerful computing system allowed the company to train and deploy cutting-edge AI models “at unprecedented speed,” Babuschkin explained.

The researcher arrived at xAI with remarkable credentials, having learned from his previous work at two of the world’s top AI research organizations. At DeepMind, he helped develop AlphaStar, the groundbreaking AI system which generated grandmaster-level play in the complex strategy game of StarCraft II.

He also contributed to the technical engineering of OpenAI’s large models, which gave him deep experience in creating cutting-edge AI systems.

“Developing AI that benefits humanity has been a dream of mine since childhood,” Babuschkin said in his resignation statement, echoing the mission-oriented mindset that first attracted him to work with Musk.

xAI’s Special Place

xAI was established in part as Musk’s answer to questions regarding how big tech companies are moving toward AI safety and potential censorship. The company positions itself as a disruptor in the competition to create safe, general machine intelligence, prioritizing openness, safety, and widespread benefits to human beings over narrow commercial gain.

It was this mission-driven ethic that drew Babuschkin, who was in charge of building engineering teams and establishing the foundational infrastructure that would enable xAI’s lofty aspirations. The firm is trying to build general-purpose AI systems that will advance scientific knowledge and unlock new opportunities across a wide range of disciplines.

Looking back at his experience of working alongside Musk, Babuschkin identified two important lessons learned that influenced his strategy of tackling tough technical problems. First, he learned not to be afraid to tackle hard problems that appear to be insoluble.

Second, he learned what he terms Musk’s “maniacal sense of urgency” in pushing on. “Blood, sweat, and tears: our team’s frenetic pace built the Memphis supercluster, and delivered frontier models faster than anyone in recorded history,” Babuschkin explained, capturing the frenetic rate of innovation at xAI.

New company puts AI safety first

Babuschkin’s new venture capital firm, Babuschkin Ventures, will also have a particular mission of investing in startup companies developing AI safety and agentic systems. His venture company’s mission fits with his own goals: to “advance humanity and unlock the secrets of our universe.”

This emphasis on responsible AI development is timely since worries about the dangers of more advanced AI systems are increasing among researchers, policymakers, and technology leaders globally.

Babuschkin is among the latest in a line of recent executive departures at both Tesla and xAI, as competition within the realm of AI is growing exponentially. OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are all putting significant investment into cutting-edge models and infrastructure, and the environment is thus extremely competitive and one in which the best talent is extremely valuable and mobile.

Industry watchers see Babuschkin’s decision as potentially impactful to the wider AI community, with his new company set to be a key player in backing the next wave of AI safety startup companies.