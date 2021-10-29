Tesla Giga Shanghai production ramp by ordering 45GWh LPF batteries

Tesla Giga Shanghai is working on ramping up production of Model Y and Model 3 as it orders 45 GWh worth of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LPF) batteries. The deal is between Tesla and CATL, where CATL is already a key battery partner for Tesla. Their major shift towards LPF batteries was announced during the earnings call. Additionally, it is known that Giga Shanghai is producing Model 3 Standard Range Plus with LPF batteries.

The Model 3 SR+ is currently being fitted with a 55kWh battery, while Model Y is having a 60kWh battery. The current 45GWh order will power 800,000 vehicles equipped with CATL batteries.

36Kr: CATL secured 45GWh order of LFP battery from Tesla — Kelvin Yang (@KelvinYang7) October 29, 2021

Recently the Giga Shanghai reached 800,000 standard range vehicle production numbers. The company aims to deliver a million vehicles by 2022, which would be possible at this speed. Tesla’s global sales have increased their overall sales much better than expected. Considering that global sales from Q1 to Q3 the sales were 627,350 units. Most of the sales are dominated by Model 3 and Model Y.

Not only in China, the battery push for Tesla is also present in the US, where they have partnered with Panasonic and LG Chem. In the Nevada factory, Tesla is expecting to expand its capacity to 40GWh next year. It was said that both LG Chem and Panasonic are involved in the Nevada factory, but it isn’t confirmed.