Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Tesla India Gears-up Operations by Hiring Top Local Heads
The company is said to have hired Munjal Khurana and Chitra Thomas already.

AvatarMeghana Kandra
Electric VehiclesIndia News

Recently Tesla finally selected their first corporate office in India. Besides choosing Mumbai, Tesla India is gearing up with their hiring process.

Tesla starts operations in India, launches subsidiary in Bengaluru | Deccan Herald

Image credits- Deccan Herald

The buzz around hiring Chithra Thomas as HR lead in the country is bringing up questions. She was vice president and head of Ajio.  Furthermore, spent six years working in Reliance Retail.

Interestingly,  she worked with Walmart India for five years prior to Reliance. Also, worked with HP for 6 years. Thomas graduated from the Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai.  Being selected as one of Tesla’s roles is bringing her some fame as of now.

Hiring process

Additionally, the company already hired Manuj Khurana for the role of Policy and Business development head. Being an IIM Bangalore Alumni, Khurana founded NewMo in 2018. Also, he has a mechanical engineering degree from NIT, Kurukshetra.

NewMo is a management consulting company specializing in strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and Technology transfer among many other services. Furthermore, it is primarily located in Delhi. Prior to this, Khurana worked as a consultant in Accenture for a year.

Nishant with being the charging manager for Tesla India. Prior to this, he worked as head of business development in Ather Energy for 5 years. Also, has a master’s degree in Biotechnology from IIT Madras.

As per their LinkedIn profiles, Nishant and Thomas are to work in the Karnataka-based location of Tesla India.

Showroom locations

South Asian country, India has huge market potential in the auto industry. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the fourth largest ranked country in the auto industry.

There was a 20% growth in EV sales last year. It is expected to grow as the government is sanctioning specific schemes to encourage the usage of EVs.

Though there are not much details about the location of showrooms. As much as the info is know, the first corporate office to be located in Mumbai. A space located in lower Parel Worli area. The company was searching for a 40,000 square feet space for their office. However, the lease deal is yet to be signed.

Furthermore, the company has been trying to enter India since 2016. But, the country’s policies came as a hurdle till the scheme towards EVs came recently. As of now, among the little details we know, Tesla India is going to sell already built cars. They are yet to set up a manufacutring plant.

As shown in the above tweet, it is expected that Tesla India will be located in 4 cities across India. Furthermore, the official twitter handle states that they currently are not hiring engineers or any other minor role.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend