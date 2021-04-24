Tesla India Gears-up Operations by Hiring Top Local Heads

Recently Tesla finally selected their first corporate office in India. Besides choosing Mumbai, Tesla India is gearing up with their hiring process.

The buzz around hiring Chithra Thomas as HR lead in the country is bringing up questions. She was vice president and head of Ajio. Furthermore, spent six years working in Reliance Retail.

Thanks Rob @TeslaPodcast for the shoutout, and sharing our Tesla Club India forum post wrt new Tesla India hirings ⚡. Rob YT link – https://t.co/G9fvz6r5Hu Forum Post – https://t.co/NueiUOTFad#TeslaIndia🇮🇳 #TCIN pic.twitter.com/oLK7ASDoKo — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) April 22, 2021

Interestingly, she worked with Walmart India for five years prior to Reliance. Also, worked with HP for 6 years. Thomas graduated from the Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai. Being selected as one of Tesla’s roles is bringing her some fame as of now.