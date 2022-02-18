Tesla Model 3 dethroned by Ford Mustang Mach-E on Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports released its top picks for 2022, where Ford Mustang Mach-E dethrones Tesla Model 3. For the past two years, the Model 3 stayed at the top. Now as the popularity of Mach-E is increasing, its sales figures are also going up, making it running for the top pick.

Since Ford’s introductory EV, Mustang Mach-E, it solidified the electric vehicle competition in the market. This time Consumer Reports is known to have added points for Ford in reference to the safe driving encouragement for its drivers. Not only that, the vehicle’s overall scores, included factors like road-test score, predicted reliability, and owner satisfaction. CR said, “Make no mistake, the Model 3 is still a great choice, and Consumer Reports recommends it. It shines with the latest technology, a long-range, an impressive charging network, and a driving experience closer to a high-performance sports car than a sedan,”

Further added that the vehicle is also very sporty, practical, and easier to use. Ford’s EV is quieter and has a smoother ride as well. Both cars (Tesla and Ford) have large infotainment center screens, but CR adds that the Mach’s is easier to operate comparatively. Ford’s screen doesn’t need multiple steps to activate routine features like defroster or mirror adjustments. Added, “Also, the Mach-E has an edge when it comes to reliability, according to first-year results in our Annual Auto Surveys of CR members.”

The comparison

A Ford is getting at the top of the list, the comparison is also getting deeper. Ford Mustang Mach-E is considered to be more similar to Model Y than Model 3. The two vehicles were the one-two punch in the electric crossover SUV sales figures for the U.S. last year, with the Model Y beating the Mach-E.

Interestingly Ford gained points for its driver-assist features, but Tesla Autopilot did not receive any such additional points. It was stated that the Tesla Autopilot “can still be used if the driver is looking away or using a phone, as long as there is at least one hand resting on the steering wheel.”

Consumer Reports concluded, “In total, the Ford Mustang Mach-E shines in the electric car space, standing out as our 2022 Top Pick in this category.” Ford is getting ahead with its plans to launch more electric vehicles. Recently announced plans to electrify its Lincoln brand. Furthermore, with the launch of its electric pickup, the production ramp is also increasing due to rising demand.