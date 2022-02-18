Apple added iPhone 6 Plus to its Vintage List

Apple has added the iPhone 6 Plus to the vintage list, signifying that the product has completed its manufacturing cycle. The iPhone 6 Plus, along with the iPhone 6, was released more than seven years ago. It was via it that Apple launched the large-screen iPhone to the market.

Thus according to Apple, a device gets added to the vintage list if the firm stopped selling it more than 5 years ago and less than 7 years ago. The following items have been added to Apple’s vintage list: iPhone 4 (8GB), iPhone 4S, iPhone 4S (8GB), iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C.

Apple also offers a list of goods that are no longer available for purchase after more than 7 years. “Regardless of when they were acquired, Monster-branded Beats products are deemed outdated,” the website goes on to say.

Thus according to Apple’s website, with the exception of Mac laptops, the corporation discontinues all hardware services for older devices. Users of Mac notebook computers are entitled to an extra battery-only repair period. According to Apple, service providers cannot order components for outdated models.

The addition of a product to the vintage list does not imply the end of support for that product. Apple authorized service centers will continue to provide iPhone 6 Plus repairs. Apple has also added the original generation Apple Watch (both 38mm and 42mm) to the vintage list. The same goes for the iPod and the first iPad devices.

Details for Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple doesn’t reveal many details about its new A8 CPU, other than the fact that it’s 64-bit and works with a specialized motion co-processor (the M8) to handle sensor information continuously without wasting power. The CPU has two cores, according to benchmark applications, and the speed is rumored to be 1.4GHz.

Apple loves to talk about power efficiency, and we know that despite the increase in transistor count to two billion, the 20nm manufacturing process results in considerable gains in battery life.

The A8 pales in contrast to Qualcomm’s top Snapdragon 800 series in terms of CPU specs alone. There is 1GB of RAM, which is, once again, much less than the 3GB norm of recent Android flagships. We’ll simply have to wait and see how big of a difference these things make.

The iPhone 6 Plus is distinguished by its screen, however, the specifications appear to be inferior to the competition. The “Retina HD” display boasts a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels, which was common for other, smaller flagship phones over a year ago and has now worked its way down to a number of affordable models. We’ve seen better in terms of sharpness, but the iPhone 6 Plus still impresses us in terms of color accuracy, brightness, and vibrancy.

