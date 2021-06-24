First EV to top “American-made” index: Tesla Model 3

For the first time in the 16-year old record, the “American-made” index has an EV that topped the list. Tesla Model 3 topped, competing with Ford Mustang, Jeep, and Chevrolet Corvette. The selection took place from 90 vehicles. Which are measured for assembly location, engineer origins, parts content, U.S. manufacturing workforce, and transmission origins.

Cars.com compiled a list of cars made and bought in America. Since 2005, this is the first time their list has an EV topped as most “American-made”. It is not just an achievement for Tesla but for EV makers too. America’s push towards electric vehicles has been rigorous since Joe Biden’s administration. It also includes the push towards domestic materials. Especially as the US relies on other countries for raw materials which are needed for electric vehicles.

Amidst the chip shortage and using conflict-free materials, Tesla Model 3 topped the list. Currently, there are other latest models from Tesla, Model Y, and Model S Plaid. Among them, the Model 3 is the most affordable EV from Tesla.

The most American-made EV is replacing gas vehicles, as it was the 16th best-selling car in the world alongside fuel-powered vehicles. Tesla’s highest sales are from their Giga Shanghai factory.

Vertical integration of vehicles

Tesla’s domestic manufacturing starts with their own manufacturing machinery. Designing things with their own machinery reduces their reliance on others for quality management. According to Elon Musk, Founder and CEO of Tesla, this could be of the greatest advantage for Tesla’s manufacturing.

On the other hand, Tesla uses some parts like tires and glass from other manufacturing companies. AGP is Tesla’s sustainable glass supplier, making Tesla cars strong and with better aerodynamics.

Interestingly, though Tesla cars are simple in design they are difficult to copy because of their manufacturing methods. Furthermore, their catalog engineering is most difficult to copy. It is possible that because of their manufacturing methods, Tesla has another model in the American-made index. Tesla Model Y makes it to 3rd position in the most American Made list.

The list as published by Cars.com is,

Tesla Model 3: Fremont, California

2. Ford Mustang: Flat Rock, Michigan

3. Tesla Model Y: Fremont, California

4. Jeep Cherokee: Belvidere

5. Chevrolet Corvette: Bowling Green

The website mentions that Model S and Model X are not there in the list because they had substantial updates recently. And there is not enough information to rank those models. However, Tesla had three models on the list last year, Model 3, Model S, and Model X. Model Y production ramping details were available only this year, so it is included in the list.