Tesla Model 3 with 1000kg towing capacity tows a modular home

Tesla Model 3 has been used for various purposes in the past. Recently it was seen towing a modular home weighing 6,803 kg. It is interesting because the electric compact sedan is said to have a maximum of 1,000 kg towing capacity. Usually, the vehicle could tow an average-sized camper trailer or a trailer carrying a small boat or a pair of motorcycles. However, the modular home is at a much higher range in terms of weight.

While the video shows the Tesla Model 3 towing the modular home on Las Vegas Boulevard in stop-and-go traffic, it also included a drag race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway between two Model 3s, each towing a modular home. Also Read : After Tiago, Tata’s next EV is this SUV. To rival the upcoming Citroen eC3 Galiano Tiramani, the founder of Las Vegas-based Boxabl, a construction technology company, has said to Teslarati that he wanted to show how transportable the company’s room modules are and to demonstrate that there was no better vehicle than a Tesla. “As expected, the Model 3 was amazing and easily able to tow the 15,000-pound Casita,” he said.

He further said that to make the towing job possible for the Tesla Model 3, his team fitted a tow hitch on the EV, which ensured the car would be able to perform the task in a better manner. “Even though the Tesla Model 3 does not have a tow hitch, we decided to pick one up and modify it. We knew that although it’s not rated to tow a Casita legally, it would be strong enough,” he further added.

Towing

The Boxabl Casita has walls, a floor, and a roof that fold into each other to form a self-contained transportable unit. The company claims the pre-fabricated home can be unpacked and assembled in less than an hour. The homes are manufactured on an assembly line similar to automobiles and Tiramani says the company’s goal is to one day produce one house per minute, just like Tesla makes one vehicle per minute.

While the video shows the Model 3 towing the Boxabl Casita on Las Vegas Boulevard in stop-and-go traffic, the stunt also included a drag race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway between two Model 3s, each towing a Boxabl Casita. Tiramani claims the Model 3 did the 1/8 mile in 20 seconds towing the tiny house on a trailer. Tesla Model 3 once again proves to me much more than what the specifications state.