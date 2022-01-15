Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Tesla Model Y owner’s manual now features vehicle’s battery structure pack

Meghana Kandra
CarsElectric Vehicles

Tesla Model Y owner’s manual now features the vehicle’s battery structure pack. This change comes as the Model Y’s now are coming with a slightly different jacking procedure. Their lift points are different when compared with earlier produced vehicles. Though this change may seem minor, it shows how the company is planning to introduce another battery pack as well. The 4680 battery cells are expected to start sometime this year and those vehicles’ owner’s manuals are expected to have different details.

Tesla Model Y Structural Battery Pack Details Now In Owner;s Manual

Image credits- MSN

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend