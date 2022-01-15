Which Companies are the Top Seven Biggest Weekly Losers?

BeInCrypto has listed the biggest top seven losers that have seen a substantial decrease in their prices. The crypto with the least and highest loss ranges from 5.88% to 16.71% respectively.

These cryptocurrencies are:

Since August, RVN has been declining alongside a lowering resistance line. This resulted in a low of $0.064 on December 4. The low appeared to create a divergence below the $0.09 horizontal support level.

However, the token quickly recaptured the line and has been climbing upwards since. This is a bullish event that frequently precedes the reversal of a bullish trend.

On January 10, after another rejection from the resistance line, RVN returned to the $0.09 level and bounced.

HNT broke out of a declining resistance line on December 17. It returned three days later to validate it as support (green icon) and then resumed its upward march.

It rose to a high of $45.16 before plummeting. The peak was set precisely around the 0.5 Fib retracement resistance level.

Following that, the token returned to the $32 region and validated it as support. This location has the potential to cause a bounce.

LRC has been declining since November 10, when it hit an all-time high of $3.86. So far, the downward trend has resulted in a low of $1.38, which was hit on January 11.

The decline has assumed the form of a descending wedge, which is a bullish pattern. In addition, the token has bounced around the $1.45 horizontal area.

ATOM. Since September 20, when it reached an all-time high of $44.8, ATOM has been following a declining resistance line. While it appeared that the token had broken out on January 6, it has since dropped back below it, validating the line as resistance once more.

MANA has been declining since hitting an all-time high on November 25.

It broke down from the $3 horizontal support region on January 10 and validated it as resistance two days later (red icon).

The trend cannot be termed bullish until this region is regained.

Since September 5, FIL FIL has been declining. It broke down from a descending wedge and the $44 horizontal region on December 4, intensifying its rate of decline.

CRO has been declining since hitting an all-time high of $0.97 on November 24. So far, the downward trend has resulted in a low of $0.36 on December 4.

The coin has already rebounded, but it is still trading 55 percent below its all-time high.

However, these are the results recorded between Jan 7 to Jan 14 of 2022. The prices and results keep varying due to unprecedented events.

I hope you found this article helpful. Stay tuned for the more latest news related to Crypto and other interesting news.